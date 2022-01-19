Legends League Cricket 2022, India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details 

Legends League Cricket is all set for the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated tournament. Three teams will be participating in this edition of the tournament - India Maharajas, Asia Lions and the World Giants.

The inaugural match of the tournament will see the Indian Maharajas square-off against the Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket on January 20.

India Maharajas features legends and veterans of the Indian national team. Led by batting stalwart Virender Sehwag, they will set out with only one goal in mind: to be the inaugural champions of the LLC. With the likes of Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh in the line-up, fans can expect a runs galore.

Their opponents for the tournament-opener, the Asia Lions, features legends of the game from all Asian countries other than India. Led by Shahid Afridi, the Lions will look to demolish all the opponents that stand between them and the title.

They are a strong bowling side, featuring the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan and Umar Gul. The presence of Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mohammed Hafeez bolsters their batting unit.

An enthralling contest is on the cards as two of the tournament's heavyweights collide in the tournament-opener.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Match Details

Match: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Match 01 LLC 2022

Date & Time: 20th January 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1, Oman

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a good cricketing surface. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots freely. There is something on offer for the spinners.

The pacers need to exploit the initial passage of play when the new ball does something off the surface. The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Weather Report

Intermittent spells of partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of this matchday. The temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Probable XIs

India Maharajas

Virender Sehwag (c), Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Nathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Hemang Badani

Asia Lions

Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammed Hafeez, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Umar Gul, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Azhar Mahmood

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Match Prediction

Both sides have their fair share of match-winners in their ranks. The India Maharajas are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

