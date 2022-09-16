Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 1, India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The opening game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see India Capitals take on Gujarat Giants. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the contest. The league promises to be an exciting one as former cricketers compete against each other once again.

India Capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir. Having led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title before, Gambhir has plenty of experience in leading a side in the shortest format. The likes of Asghar Afghan, Jacques Kallis and Ravi Bopara form a formidable batting lineup to go with Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett and Mashrafe Mortaza, who will lead the bowling attack.

Gujarat Giants also have an exciting squad. Former Indian swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle is also a part of the side. Other notable inclusions are Kevin O'Brien, Daniel Vettori and Richard Levi, who will be eager to step up and help their side start their campaign on a winning note.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match Details:

Match: India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Match 1, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is a balanced track. The bowlers might get some lateral movement off the surface. The batters can hit through the line once they spend some time in the middle. Overall a good surface to bat on.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kolkata is expected to hover between 27 to 32 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted in the evening.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Probable XIs

India Capitals

Probable XI

Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Mitchell Johnson, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Mashrafe Mortaza, Pravin Tambe.

Gujarat Giants

Probable XI

Virender Sehwag (c), Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel (wk), Elton Chigumbura, Daniel Vettori, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ajantha Mendis, Ashok Dinda, Graeme Swann.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants have a good balance to their side and expect them to get off to a winning start.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this encounter.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar, FanCode

