Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 12, India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The last match of the league stage in the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see the India Capitals lock horns with the Manipal Tigers on Sunday, October 1. The Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur will host the contest. In their last match, played in Cuttack, the Capitals won comfortably.

India Capitals chased down 162 in just 17.2 overs in that contest. Hamilton Masakadza once again proved his worth, scoring 68 off 39 deliveries. The Capitals are currently the table toppers and would want to finish the league this season on a high.

Manipal Tigers, on the other hand, have fought back after their losses earlier and are currently in second place on the leaderboard. The recent inclusion of Jesse Ryder has made their batting line-up much stronger.

The New Zealand batsman scored 79 of 56 balls. This match might also be a quick preview of the Qualifier 1, set to be played on October 2.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Match Details

Match: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Match 12, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time: 1st October, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Pitch Report

It seems to be a 'win the toss and bowl first' kind of pitch at the venue for this match. That's because when dew starts to accumulate on the field, it would be difficult for the bowler to grip the ball.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Weather Forecast

Dew is the main issue which teams will face as there is going to be humidity in air. There is no rain tomorrow according to experts, with the temperature expected to range between 24 and 36 degrees Celsius.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Probable XI

India Capitals

The Capitals will not change the side as they have been winning and performing brilliantly in the competition.

Probable XI

Solomon Mire, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Suyal, Pravin Tambe

Manipal Tigers

It’s a strong batting line-up after the inclusion of Jesse Ryder. They won’t make any changes and will be hoping to take a win this weekend.

Probable XI

Jesse Ryder, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Mohammad Kaif, R Powell, Corey Anderson, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Harbhajan Singh (c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Sidebottom, Dilhara Fernando, Muttiah Muralitharan

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Match Predictions

When the two teams last played against each other, the Capitals won the game comfortably. The Capitals have a good balance in their side and they can be expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Capitals to win this encounter.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers TV Live Streaming Details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

