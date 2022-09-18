Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 2, Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In Match 2 of the Legends League Cricket, Manipal Tigers will take on Bhilwara Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (September 18). After an exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants on Friday and the first league game between India Capitals and Guajrat Giants on Saturday in Kolkata, the action shifts to Lucknow.

In the first game, Guajrat Giants chased down a target of 180 at the Eden Gardens against India Capital, thanks to Kevin O'Brien’s 106 off 61 balls and 20s from Parthiv Patel and Yashpal Singh. Before that, it was a Caribbean show, as power hitting from Ashley Nurse made sure the Capitals put a decent total on the board. Nurse scored an unbeaten 103 off 43 balls, which included eight fours and nine sixes. Ramdin chipped in with 31 off 26.

Now, we move to Lucknow for another interesting battle between Harbhajan Singh’s Manipal Tigers and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings. Both teams have decent squads, which could make for a neck-to-neck battle.

Manipal has some great spinners like their captain Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan and Imran Tahir. Meanwhile, Bhilwara have a seam-heavy bowling attack, with Irfan Pathan leading alongside S Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards and Tino Best.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match - Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 2, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time – September 18, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue – Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

It's the first league game at the venue. So, expect something for both batters and bowlers here. The team winning the toss will want to bowl first to see how the pitch behaves.

Weather Forecast

There are chances of rain during the day but not during the game. So, the outfield might be little wet during the start of the play, whereas the humidity will play a part in the game, with the temperature expected to range between 24-30 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Manipal Tigers

Phil Mustard (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Mohammad Kaif, Vikram Singh/ Reetinder Sodhi, Corey Anderson, Lance Klusener, Darren Sammy, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Imran Tahir, Muttiah Muralitharan

Bhilwara Kings

William Porterfield, Naman Ojha (wk), Nick Compton, Yusuf Pathan, Owais Shah, Samit Patel, Irfan Pathan (c), Tim Bresnan, S Sreesanth, Monty Panesar, Tino Best

Match Prediction

These are two new teams, so it's difficult to predict who might have an upper hand. However, considering the lineups and the squad, the Kings have a better chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Bhilwara Kings to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV – Star Sports Network

Live Streaming – Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode

