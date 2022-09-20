Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 4, India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

As we move ahead in the Legends League Cricket 2022, match four will take place between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings on September 21.

Both the teams have played one match each. Capitals had to face a loss in their opening match while the Kings are coming off a last-over win. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host their last match of the competition.

India Capitals had to face a loss in their opening match of the league. They posted a total of 179-7 in their 20 overs after Ashley Nurse scored a century to help his team to post a respectable target. His efforts were in vain as Gujrat Giants chased down the total comfortably.

On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings will want to continue winning and start a streak. They chased down a total of 153 with two balls to spare in their last game thanks to Tino Best.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 4 Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time: September 21, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Pitch Report

The last two matches of the league at this stadium have been won by the team batting second. Therefore, the toss will play a major role in the game. The wicket might get better in the second innings.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Weather Forecast

It might get cooler after sunset it will be humid for most of the game. The dew could play a major role in the second innings.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Predicted XI

India Capitals

India Capitals might make a couple of changes as they will want someone after Nurse to score at the same pace. They might use Ravi Bopara as an all-rounder to fit in that role.

Probable XI

Jacques Kallis, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Ravi Bopara, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Praveen Tambe, Praveen Gupta.

Bhilwara Kings

Kings won’t disrupt their side as they seem to have a winning combination.

Probable XI

Naman Ojha (wk), William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Fidel Edwards, Tino Best, Monty Panesar, Tanmay Srivastava, Dinesh Salunkhe, Rajesh Bishnoi.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Prediction

Kings have a better chance of winning the match as they have a settled side so far.

Prediction: Bhilwara Kings to win this encounter

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

