Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 8, Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

As the Legends League Cricket 2022 moves to Cuttack, the eighth match of the tournament between the sides in the bottom half of the table assumes great importance. The last fixtures of these teams - Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings - were washed out in Delhi.

Both these teams played in Lucknow where they lost to their respective opponents. So, it’s about survival for these sides. The last time these two sides met each other, it turned out to be a final over victory for the Kings.

Manipal Tigers were supposed to face Gujarat Giants but that match was washed out. Bhilwara Kings dealt with the same outcome in their last game, against India Capitals.

Tigers are still searching for their first victory of the Legends League Cricket 2022. Against them are the Kings who have one win out of three, the sole victory coming against the Tigers itself, thanks to Fidel Edwards taking a four-wicket haul in that match.

Since then, they have played one match against the India Capitals where they were outperformed by that team. Their other match since than was washed out.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match - Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 8 Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time – September 26, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings pitch report

The wicket is slightly on the slower side, so the spinners will be in action from early overs of the match and we can expect a low-scoring game.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings weather

A slight rainfall is expected at the beginning of the game so that the game might get delayed. But otherwise, it’s a clear cricket evening for the fans.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Probable XI

Manipal Tigers

The Tigers are yet to open their account in the points tally of the Legends League Cricket 2022. So they will try and make sure that they have their best possible side on the field. They will be hoping that few of their batsman can go big in this game.

Probable XI

S Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, CJ Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, T Taibu, Pardeep Sahu, S Shukla, Harbhajan Singh (c), RJ Sidebottom, Christopher Mpofu, Parwinder Awana, Muttiah Murlitharan

Bhilwara Kings

If Shane Watson returns for this match, this side looks completely different in itself. They have won a match against Tigers and they will be hoping to do the same again.

Probable XI

Naman Ojha (wk), William Porterfield/Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards/S Sreesanth, Monty Panesar

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Match Predictions

Manipal Tigers lack the batting strength whereas Kings have most of their bases covered in the Legends League Cricket. And if Watson is back with the Kings, they are stronger than Tigers. Still, with this current line-up, Kings start as favorites.

Prediction: Bhilwara Kings to win this contest

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings details and channel list

TV – Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney+ Hotstar

