Legends League Cricket 2023 Final, Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see the Urbanrisers Hyderabad square off against the Manipal Tigers. This high-octane contest will be played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Saturday (December 9).

These two sides faced each other in the first qualifier. The Urbanrisers emerged victorious to qualify directly for the final.

After being asked to bat first in the qualifier, Dwayne Smith (120 off 53 balls) smashed a brilliant ton while opening the batting to power the Urbanrisers to 253/6. Jerome Taylor and Peter Trego then grabbed three wickets each to help their side knock over the Tigers on 178 to win the game by 75 runs.

The Manipal Tigers, on the other hand, had to take the longer route to reach the final after losing to the Urbanrisers in the first qualifier. They faced the India Capitals in the second qualifier whom they beat convincingly to book a place in the final.

Bowling first, the Tigers did a decent job of restricting the Capitals to 177/9, with Mitchell McClenaghan and Thisara Perera finishing with three scalps each. The batters then stepped up and contributed to help them cross the line in the penultimate over with six wickets in hand.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Match Details

Match: Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers, Final, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: December 9 2023, Saturday, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Head-to-Head Records

These two sides met in the league stages but the game was washed out due to rain. They again met in the first qualifier where the Urbanrisers Hyderabad came out on top.

Matches played: 2

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Win: 1

Manipal Tigers Win: 0

NR: 1

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Pitch Report

The Lalbhai Contractor Stadium offers a wonderful track to bat on. The batters enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and the bowlers generally tend to miss their mark. With the firepower that both sides possess, fans can expect a high-scoring affair on the night of the final.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Weather Forecast

The conditions on Saturday will be ideal for a game of cricket. There is no chance of rain predicted on matchday, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Probable Xl

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Rikki Clarke, Suresh Raina (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Peter Trego, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Jerome Taylor

Manipal Tigers

Chadwick Walton (wk), Mohammad Kaif, Amit Verma, Angelo Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Harbhajan Singh (c), Pankaj Singh, Parvinder Awana, Mitchell McClenaghan

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Prediction

Both sides finished the league stages in the top two positions and deserve to be in the final. However, the Urbanrisers came out on top in the first qualifier and will be high on confidence heading into the summit clash.

Prediction: Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win this contest.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

