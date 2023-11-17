Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 1, India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Legends League Cricket returns and the second edition kicks off on November 18 in Ranchi. A total of six teams will compete for the title. This edition of the Legends League Cricket will be played across four venues, with the final scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 9 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

The opening game will see the Bhilwara Kings lock horns against the India Capitals at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been handed the responsibility of leading the Bhilwara Kings. The likes of William Porterfield, Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson and Tilakaratne Dilshan form a formidable batting order.

Irfan Pathan along with Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Murtagh and Dhammika Prasad form the pace battery. Rahul Sharma, Iqbal Abdullah and Prosper Utseya form the spin department. They will be looking to start the tournament on a winning note.

The India Capitals will be led by former World Cup-winner Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir along with Hashim Amla, Kevin Pietersen, Morne van Wyk have plenty of experience at the highest level and form a solid batting order.

Fidel Edwards, Munaf Patel and Dilhara Fernando are the lead pacers in the squad. Ashley Nurse along with Pravin Tambe form a very good spin-bowling pair. They are certainly one of the favorites to lift the title and will be hoping to start their campaign with a win on the opening day.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details:

Match: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 1, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 18th 2023, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is expected to be a well-balanced one. The pacers may get some early movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. The ball will skid under lights and become easier for batting as the game progresses.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Head-to-Head Records

Both the India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings have faced each other on three occasions. The Capitals clearly have an edge over the Kings, having won all three fixtures.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Ranchi is expected to range between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable XI

India Capitals

Gautam Gambhir (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Hashim Amla, Kevin Pietersen, Bharath Chipli, Ashley Nurse, Yashpal Singh, Munaf Patel, Ishwar Pandey, Fidel Edwards, Pravin Tambe

Bhilwara Kings

William Porterfield, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lendl Simmons, Solomon Mire, Yusuf Pathan, Pinal Shah (wk), Irfan Pathan (c), Iqbal Abdullah, Ryan Sidebottom, Rahul Sharma, Dhammika Prasad

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Prediction

The second edition of the Legends League Cricket kicks off on November 18. As the India Capitals take on the Bhilwara Kings in Ranchi, expect the former to come out on top due to their settled unit.

Prediction: India Capitals to win this contest.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

