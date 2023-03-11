Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 2, World Giants vs India Maharajas: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

World Giants and India Maharajas will lock horns in the second game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Saturday (March 11) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The Maharajas, led by Gautam Gambhir, didn’t make the greatest of starts to their campaign. On Friday (March 10), they lost by nine runs to Asia Lions, captained by former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

After batting first, the Lions racked up a decent score of 165-6. Misbah-ul-Haq rolled back the clock with a knock of 73 off 50 with two fours and four sixes. Gambhir scored 54 off 39 but failed to help his team chase down the target.

The Giants will be captained by Aaron Finch, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Their batting lineup, consisting of the likes of Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons and Hashim Amla, is a power-packed one.

Watson and Kallis are also expected to roll their arms over and chip in with useful overs. Brett Lee, one of the fastest bowlers during his heydays, will also be in action. The Giants also have Tino Best and Monty Panesar in their bowling lineup.

World Giants vs India Maharajas Match Details

Match: World Giants vs India Maharajas, Match 2, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: March 11, 2023, Saturday; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

World Giants vs India Maharajas Pitch Report

The pitch in Doha is an excellent for the batters. Life isn’t expected to be easy for the bowlers. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

World Giants vs India Maharajas Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark, while the humidity could be in the 60s.

World Giants vs India Maharajas Probable XIs

World Giants

Aaron Finch (C), Morne van Wyk, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Monty Panesar

India Maharajas

Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana

World Giants vs India Maharajas Match Prediction

World Giants have quite a few players, who have played lots of competitive cricket recently. Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch and Ross Taylor have been in action. It won’t be easy for the Maharajas to beat the Giants.

Prediction: World Giants to win.

World Giants vs India Maharajas Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

