Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 9, Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The ninth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will be played between the Manipal Tigers and Southern Superstars. This high-octane clash will be held at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on Monday (November 27).

The Tigers, led by Harbhajan Singh, are sitting atop the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.475, thanks to wins in both their matches thus far in the championship.

They defeated Bhilwara Kings by 89 runs in their previous match. Chadwick Walton’s 104 helped the Tigers score 211 for the loss of three wickets. Then they restricted the Kings to 122 for the loss of eight wickets.

The Superstars, led by Ross Taylor, on the other hand, are tottering at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.159. Having lost both their matches, they will be looking to make amends at the earliest.

Taylor’s men will go into the match after losing to India Capitals by seven wickets. Their bowlers faltered big time as the Capitals chased down a target of 167 with 20 balls left after Ricardo Powell’s 100.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Match Details

Match: Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars, Match 9, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Head-to-Head Records

Manipal Tigers and Southern Superstars are yet to face each other and the upcoming match will be their first meeting.

Matches Played: 0

Manipal Tigers: 0

Southern Superstars: 0

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Pitch Report

There is not a lot of data available on how the pitch in Jammu would be. Teams could opt to field first and see the nature of the surface before going out to bat.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Jammu. Playing conditions will be very pleasant with temperatures around the 20-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Probable Xl

Manipal Tigers

Robin Uthappa (wk), Chadwick Walton, Hamilton Masakadza, Colin de Grandhomme, Mohammad Kaif, Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta

Southern Superstars

Aaron Finch, Upul Tharanga, Dilshan Munaweera, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Ross Taylor (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Bipul Sharma, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Prediction

Manipal Tigers and Southern Superstars have had contrasting fortunes thus far in the tournament. The Tigers will go in as the favorites as they have the winning momentum on their side.

Prediction: Manipal Tigers to win this contest.

Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

Poll : Ross Taylor to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes