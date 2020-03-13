Legends react as Road Safety World Series 2020 gets called off due to coronavirus outbreak

Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar

The Road Safety World Series was recently called off as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of the coronavirus. Many cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have expressed their disappointment over the event being called off but believe it was the right step given the damage the pandemic can do.

The decision to cancel the remaining matches was taken to protect the health of the players, staff, and spectators who visit the stadiums in large numbers to support their team. The tournament is likely to resume only when the conditions will be suitable for large crowds to be present in stadiums.

Speaking of the decision, Tendulkar said:

“The rescheduling of this series, held to create awareness about Road Safety, is unfortunate yet the right step. We all hope and pray that the spread of novel coronavirus is contained.”

Initially, the last leg of the series was supposed to be held in Pune before it got shifted to the DY Patil Stadium but it has now been called off until the threat of the coronavirus goes away.

Lara reiterated Tendulkar's thoughts saying:

“The situation is a little disappointing now but we are looking forward to come back and take part in the remaining games of the series.”

He added:

“People are hungry for cricket, they are hungry to see legends, like (Virender) Sehwag and Sachin (Tendulkar), when they come out to play cricket. So I think this tournament was awesome. The competition was even more than I expected.”