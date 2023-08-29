Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire, Semifinal 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Leicestershire will take on Gloucestershire in Semifinal 2 of the Royal London One-Day Cup at Grace Road in Leicester on Tuesday, August 29.

Leicestershire's journey through the group stage was a tale of dominance, culminating in their finish at the top of Group A. Their stellar run of seven victories in eight games secured them a direct berth in the semi-finals. Their recent victory over Yorkshire, claimed with a comfortable six-wicket margin, showcased their class. Now, the spotlight is on Leicestershire as they aspire to stamp their ticket to the final.

Gloucestershire's journey has been no less impressive. They secured the second position in Group B, winning six out of eight matches. To reach the semis, they beat Lancashire with ease in the quarterfinals, sealing the deal with an eight-wicket victory. Gloucestershire's momentum is evident and they're ready to carry that forward into this high-stakes encounter.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire, Semifinal 2

Date and Time: August 29, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road promises a fair contest, providing something for both the batters and bowlers. As the match unfolds, batters might find their rhythm, but the initial overs could favor the bowlers. The pitch's evolving nature might also favor spinners as the game progresses.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Weather Report

The weather forecast is set at 19°C, with a touch of uncertainty due to scattered showers. There's a 50% chance of precipitation while a humidity level of 76% and wind speed of 18 km/h add another layer of intrigue to the conditions.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Probable Xl

Leicestershire

Probable Xl

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Samuel Evans, Louis Kimber, Colin Ackermann, Chris Wright, Will Davis, Matt Salisbury

Gloucestershire

Probable Xl

James Bracey (c & wk), Miles Hammond, Oliver Price, Harry Tector, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Tom Price, Anwar Ali, Tom Smith, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Prediction

Leicestershire's commanding performance and direct path to the semis make them favorites. However, Gloucestershire's resilience and momentum could tip the scales in their favor. We can expect a nail-biting thriller in this important clash.

Prediction: Leicestershire to win the match

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: England Cricket Board’s website and app.