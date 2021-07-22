"Let Babar Azam get 20,000 runs, then compare him with Virat Kohli" - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has opined that it is too early to compare Babar Azam with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

According to Akhtar, while Babar Azam has the qualities to become a great, he still has some way to go and needs to remain consistent over a longer period of time like Kohli.

Of late, many critics and fans have drawn comparisons between Babar Azam and Kohli. However, speaking with Sportskeeda, Akhtar said about Pakistan’s current skipper:

"Babar Azam is having the luxury of playing in an era where there is a dearth of fast bowlers. Plus, he is on the rise. But, comparing him with Virat Kohli… let him get 20,000 or 30,000 runs first, like Virat Kohli has done. And then, let’s start comparing."

He, however, admitted that Babar Azam has shown tremendous improvement in his batting in the last few years and is definitely on the path of greatness. Akhtar added about the 26-year-old:

"His time will come and he is learning the tricks of the trade. He was kept out of the one-day team earlier but he improved his game and became a good ODI player. Many did not consider him a good T20 player. Now he is doing very well in that format as well."

Praising Kohli, the Rawalpindi Express added that the Indian captain has worked immensely hard on his game, which is why he is where he is today.

"Everything cannot change in a day. Virat Kohli was a no one back in 2009-10. He became something. He has changed his gear, accelerated his game and has worked on his physique. He deserves all the credit."

Babar Azam vs. Virat Kohli: What the stats say so far

Babar Azam has so far featured in 33 Tests, 83 ODIs, and 57 T20Is and has scored 8300 international runs. He averages 42.5 in Tests, 56.9 in ODIs, and 46.8 in T20Is.

On the other hand, Kohli has played 92 Tests, 254 ODIs, and 90 T20Is and has amassed over 22,000 runs in international cricket.

Babar Azam is quickest while Virat Kohli is the youngest to 💯 No1⃣4⃣ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zXd6xQSE3R — Sport360° (@Sport360) July 14, 2021

The Indian captain is the only batter to average over 50 in all three formats of the game.

