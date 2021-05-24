Shoaib Akhtar - The fastest bowler

When you hear the name Shoaib Akhtar, what comes to mind is his long run-up and express pace. He ran in to bowl from a long distance and instilled fear in even the world's best batsmen. He could hit speeds of over 150 km/h on a consistent basis.

At the 2003 World Cup, Akhtar's delivery to England opener Nick Knight clocked in at 161.3 km/h, the fastest recorded ball in cricket history. Other balls in the over were equally impressive. They were: 153.3km/h, 158.4km/h, 158.5km/h, 157.4km/h, and 159.5km/h - an average speed of 158.06km/h.

When ESPN Cricinfo's Eddie Smith prepared the list of the fastest balls bowled in cricket, there was only one name in the first six entries: Shoaib Akhtar.

The most fearsome ball in test cricket??



Shoaib Akhtar. OMG.



Hands up who wants to jump in the nets and face this brutal delivery??



Oh, nobody?? 🤷🏻‍♂️@shoaib100mph Mate, this is absolutely beyond terrifying!!!!!!



Anyone else cringing when Langer gets hit?? OUCH!



😱 pic.twitter.com/s37YM6awR0 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 7, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar and his duels against the best batsmen

To dismiss Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in a match is a dream for any bowler. The Rawalpindi Express achieved this rare feat in only his ninth Test.

In 1999, he dismissed Tendulkar and Dravid in consecutive deliveries in a Test that was part of the Asian Test Championship in Kolkata. Akhtar bowled Dravid with an inswinging yorker, while Sachin's middle stump was uprooted with another gem of a yorker as well.

Ricky Ponting was arguably Australia's greatest ODI batsman. However, he couldn't do anything against Akhtar in the 2002 ODI at the Gabba in Australia.

Akhtar bowled the 11th over of the match and Ponting was on strike. The Australian was unable to score in the first five balls and then was bowled on the final delivery of the over.

Akhtar was at his best that day and picked up 5 wickets for 25 runs, including the scalps of Damien Martyn, Michael Bevan and Darren Lehmann.

The Pakistan fast bowler's bouncers were lethal and they gave nightmares for batsmen around the world. They were unplayable and climbed onto batsmen's bodies in no time.

In the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy semi-final, Akhtar's bouncer hit one of the world's premier batsmen, Brian Lara, on the head. Lara couldn't continue batting and retired hurt.

Humbled and honoured to share that the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed as Shoaib Akhtar Stadium. I am rarely ever lost for words but today I am! I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love & respect i have received over the years. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 13, 2021

Performance in the World Cups

The speedster was the second highest wicket taker for Pakistan at the 1999 World Cup, where the men-in-green entered the final. He picked up 16 wickets at an average of 24.43. He had a good World Cup in 2003, as the right-arm bowler picked up 11 wickets at an average of 22.90.

Even though Sachin demolished Akhtar during the high octane India-Pakistan clash, Akhtar had the last laugh. Akhtar's bouncer dismissed Tendulkar and the Indian batsman missed out on a well-deserved hundred by 2 runs.

The Numbers Game

When you look at bowling averages, Akhtar's numbers are up against the best in the game. He picked up 178 wickets in Tests at an average of 25.69, while in ODIs he took 247 wickets at an average of 24.97. He was not willing to reduce speed and lengthen his career.

Thus he succumbed to various injuries and that cut short his international stint.

Akhtar will forever be remembered for his pace. He was a controversial figure too. You can love him or hate him, but you can't ignore him.