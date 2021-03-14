“Humbled and honoured” - Shoaib Akhtar after Rawalpindi stadium is renamed after him

Cricket authorities in Rawalpindi decided to honor former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who is also referred to as the 'Rawalpindi Express', for his contribution to Pakistan cricket as the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi was renamed after the 45-year-old.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Shoaib Akhtar addressed the gesture and expressed gratitude over the move. He wrote:

“Humbled and honoured to share that the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed as Shoaib Akhtar Stadium. I am rarely ever lost for words but today I am! I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love & respect i have received over the years.”

In another tweet, shared along with a picture of the renamed stadium, the former fast bowler wrote that he always gave his best for the country. He further said:

"I have always done my best to serve Pakistan with utmost dedication and passionate determination, with integrity. To always keep our flag high. Today and every day I wear the star on my chest with pride. Thank you, Pakistan. Zindabad."

"Medical panel should not be spared" - Shoaib Akhtar hits out at PCB

During his playing days, Shoaib Akhtar, along with Australia’s Brett Lee, was one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world.

The former Pakistani pace spearhead featured in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is for Pakistan, claiming 178, 247, and 19 wickets respectively. However, his career was curtailed by multiple injury issues.

Post-retirement, the 45-year-old has been critical of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) functioning. He slammed the board for the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged in the bio-bubble.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar hit out at the PCB's medical panel as well as PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. In this regard, he said:

"It is time for blame-game. But you have to admit that this the responsibility of the medical panel, and the bio-secure bubble should have been properly maintained. There should be strict inquiry against the medical panel... The medical panel should not be spared. The medical panel should be punished, and I request the higher authorities because they played with the lives of the people.”

It was recently confirmed that PSL 2021 will resume in June. All the remaining matches of the edition will be played in Karachi.