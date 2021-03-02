This day, that year: Sachin Tendulkar demolishes Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan in Centurion in the 2003 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably one of the best players to have graced the sport. Apart from his staggering numbers compiled during a glorious two-decade-long career, Sachin Tendulkar provided enthralling moments aplenty.

One such instance was his breathtaking assault on the fearsome Shoaib Akhtar in a group-stage game in the 2003 World Cup in Centurion against Pakistan.

The knock, which came on 1st March 2003, was special in ways more than one. If droplets were to be gathered from the ocean of moments from Sachin Tendulkar's long and glorious career, the Centurion knock would need a special container.

But before that, let's dive a bit into the lead-up to that memorable match.

India had made an underwhelming start to their World Cup campaign after coming off a horrid New Zealand tour. After limping to an unconvincing win against minnows Netherlands, India were routed by eventual champions Australia, leading to frustrated fans burning players' effigies and attacking their homes in angst.

However, Sachin Tendulkar and co soon rediscover their mojo, convincingly beating Zimbabwe, Namibia and England to earn a Super Six berth.

India's next clash was against Pakistan. Although the match was inconsequential for the team, but for the billion fans back home, a win over the arch-rivals was akin to winning the World Cup.

Despite a star-studded line-up, Pakistan stood on the brink of an exit from the World Cup. Furthermore, they had lost all their three previous World Cup matches to India. There was more than pride to play for.

Around 20,000 fans flocked at the Centurion, creating a colosseum-type atmosphere. There were flags, trumpets, posters, cheers and tension brewing in the air. This was undoubtedly the game of the World Cup, and India were meeting their unpredictable neighbours after almost three years.

The searing tensions after the Kargil War in 1999 added an intriguing backdrop. And to start it all, there were the desultory handshakes between the two teams.

Despite their better run in the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar and co were not the favourites. Though they had momentum on their side, they were up against a side boasting Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Yousuf Youhana (now Mohammad Yousuf), Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq, among others.

Pakistan elected to bat first, and it was the familiar Saeed Anwar who made the Indian bowlers toil. Despite wickets tumbling at the other end, Anwar held firm, stroking a classic 101 off 126 balls to help Pakistan to a competitive total of 273.

With the game held in helpful South African conditions and a bowling attack comprising Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar to contend with, Sachin Tendulkar and co had a challenging task on hand.

Sachin Tendulkar takes Shoaib Akhtar to the cleaners.

In Pakistan's match against England, Shoaib Akhtar had breached the 100-mph barrier. He had made big claims of running through the Indian attack. Shoaib Akhtar's prowess was not unknown to Sachin Tendulkar.

Four years ago, on a spring morning in Kolkata, Akhtar had castled Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar off consecutive deliveries to descend a lakh-odd Eden Gardens' crowd into a deafening silence

The maestro himself was spending sleepless nights before this World Cup game. Sachin Tendulkar would recall later:

"Frankly, everyone was talking about the India-Pakistan game, literally 10 to 12 months before the World Cup started. The build-up had reached such a level that when we got to South Africa, we kept getting phone calls telling us that, come what may, we had to win that game. All of us were very keyed up for it as a result. I spent sleepless nights before that - a sign of the pressure and also a way of getting ready for the game.

Sachin Tendulkar continued:

"I do like it because it's part of my preparation for a game. For 12 to 13 nights, I just kept tossing and turning in my bed, thinking of the match. As it got closer, it became worse, and I just wanted to go to the middle and bat. I remember journalists coming up to me and saying 'Shoaib has said this', or 'Caddick has said that'. I have never reacted to that. It's not my nature – I've always maintained that I should just get to the middle and do my job, rather than playing all those psychological games."

Facing the first ball wasn't a Sachin Tendulkar thing. But on that day, Virender Sehwag urged his senior partner to do so, and Sachin Tendulkar duly obliged. Sehwag also requested Sachin Tendulkar to allow him to play freely, but the latter reportedly responded:

"I am going to get those guys."

Signalling his intent from the off, Sachin Tendulkar punched the third ball from Wasim Akram through the off-side for a boundary. The right-hander followed that up with a single. When umpire David Shepherd asked Sachin Tendulkar why he chose to take first strike, the reply was:

"I want to impose myself on this match!"

What an understatement that turned out to be!

In the next over, the second of the Indian innings, Shoaib Akhtar hurled a short ball at 151 kph. Sachin Tendulkar calmly deposited it into the stands over point.

Mind you, this was the pre-T20 era, and bats weren't super-bats yet. It was an iconic hit that entered folklore, right alongside the Javed Miandad-six hit off the last ball off Chetan Sharma in the Sharjah Cup final more than a decade ago.

Sachin Tendulkar flicked the next ball for four and punched the final one through mid-on for the same result. The carnage meant that Waqar Younis brought himself on to replace Shoaib Akhtar. This time Sehwag greeted the Pakistan captain by doing a Sachin Tendulkar: a six over point.

The Sachin Tendulkar - Virender Sehwag rampage lasted for 34 balls before Younis struck. Sehwag back in the pavilion with the scoreboard reading 53 for one. Skipper Sourav Ganguly fell lbw the very next ball, and Pakistan were now right back in the contest.

Sachin Tendulkar rode his luck in the next over. After driving Akram aerially, the ball flew to Abdul Razzaq, who spilt the chance by only getting fingertips to the ball.

In walked Mohammad Kaif and Rahul Dravid next, as Sachin Tendulkar shifted down a gear but continued cutting, pulling and driving the Pakistani bowlers as India inched towards their victory target. However, if the battle against the Pakistani greats wasn't enough, Sachin Tendulkar was fighting another battle against cramps.

Physio Andrew Leipus gave Sachin Tendulkar a rehydrating drink and stretched his hamstring.

Nevertheless, Sachin Tendulkar rode the pain and moved onto 98, with India 97 away from victory. Shoaib Akhtar targetted at one at the ribs of Sachin Tendulkar, with the ball taking off short of a length. With the batsman only managing an awkward fend, Younis Khan at point dove forward to take the leading edge.

A century wasn't to be, but the 98 that day was more special than many of the hundred hundreds Sachin Tendulkar amassed across formats during his career.

Many years later, Shoaib Akhtar made a surprising revelation about that match:

"I was very sad because Sachin got out for 98. It was a special innings; he should have touched the century mark. I wanted him to slam the ton. For that bouncer, I may have loved to see him hit a six, as he did it before."

Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal provided Pakistan an opening, but Dravid and the Yuvraj Singh ensured that India romped home with 26 balls to spare.

Back home, India celebrated like no tomorrow. Usually, March is the month of school exams and boards. But children and parents seemed to care less. The night was probably brighter than the day, as saved cracker stocks from Diwali turned night into day.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, the Indian players called up home and were greeted with the noise of crackers burst by ecstatic fans in the background.

South Africa's Ali Bacher, the chief of the World Cup organising committee, sent a telegram to Sachin Tendulkar:

"We wanted this World Cup to be the most successful World Cup ever, and your innings against Pakistan in Centurion has helped us achieve that."

Eighteen years on, the Tendulkar six off Akhtar remains fresh in everyone's mind. Pakistan slumped to their fourth defeat against India in World Cup in as many games. Almost two decades later, the tally reads a commanding 7-0 in India's favour.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan 273 for 7 (50 overs) [Saeed Anwar 101 (126), Younis Khan 32 (36); Zaheer Khan 2-46) lost to India 276 for 4 (45.4 overs) (Sachin Tendulkar 98 (75), Mohammad Kaif 35 (60), Rahul Dravid 44* (76), Yuvraj Singh 50* (53); Waqar Younis 2-71) by six wickets.