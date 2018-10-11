×
Liton Das hits record-breaking double ton in first-class cricket

Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
News
275   //    11 Oct 2018, 10:58 IST

Liton Das struck a record-breaking double-ton in the ongoing National Cricket League 2018-19
Liton Das struck a record-breaking double-ton in the ongoing National Cricket League 2018-19

Talented Bangladeshi top-order batsman Liton Das struck a record-breaking double-century in ongoing National Cricket League (NCL), the country's most prestigious first-class league. The right-handed batsman smashed his double-ton off 140 balls, which is the fastest double-ton for a Bangladeshi. 

Liton plays for Rangpur Division in NCL. In the second round of the NCL, Rangpur got packed in the first innings of the match against Rajshahi Divison. 

Rangpur got packed scoring 151 in the first innings of the match. Liton scored 17 during the first innings. Rajshahi put 589 on the board for four wickets and declared. The young lad Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Miazanur Rahman and the veteran batsman Junaid Siddique smashed a ton each for Rajshahi.  

In the second innings, Liton was aggressive, batting like there is no tomorrow. He completed century by 81 balls and brought it to double-ton by another 59 balls. The right-handed batsman hit 32 fours and four sixes along the way. Rangpur scored 319 for two at the end of the third day of the match. 

The previous record also was made by Liton Das. He struck another double-ton off 190 in last April during a game of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), another first-class competition of Bangladesh that is run by franchisees.

Liton is known for his ability to play big innings in the domestic circuit. He earned a place in the national team for his marvellous performance in domestic cricket and his 200 off 140 balls is nothing but another sign of his power hitting skill.

Liton seemed unable to bring his domestic-run into the international arena. But, he broke the block as he smashed a watchful 61 off 32 against the Windies at Florida in a series decider. That was maiden fifty for Liton in a limited-overs international match.

He stunned India in the recently concluded Asia Cup final when he smashed his maiden ODI ton. Bangladesh lost the final to India, but Liton showed his ability to perform on the big stage. 

Bangladesh Cricket
Saif Hasnat
ANALYST
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
