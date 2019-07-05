×
Live Cricket Score: World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard| Pakistan Vs Bangladesh

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Preview
802   //    05 Jul 2019, 13:56 IST

Shakib Al Hasan has reiterated his status as the world's best allrounder with stunning performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup
Shakib Al Hasan has reiterated his status as the world's best allrounder with stunning performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in Match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on July 5th with an improbable equation in hand in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

For live scorecard and Ball By Ball Commentary, click here

The equation for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals is this- Bat first and beat Bangladesh by more than 300 runs. This is due to the fact that Pakistan's net run rate is lower than New Zealand's by a margin of 0.967. Pakistan are majorly in this situation due to the hammering they received at the hands of West Indies in their match earlier in the tournament.

Overall, one can say that Pakistan arrived at the party too late. Although they recovered from the loss against West Indies by defeating hosts England, Pakistan only started to play their best cricket when Haris Sohail was drafted into the playing 11 against South Africa.

His classy batting has had a massive influence on the team's overall balance and a lot of critics questioned as to why he didn't get a chance earlier. Sohail's performances and the team's overall improved efforts resulted in wins over South Africa, Afghanistan and New Zealand and yet, they will most likely go out of the competition after this match against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, on their own hand, have had an impressive campaign which isn't too evident by just seeing the points table. Their batting efforts have been so good that the average total while chasing has been above 300. Bangladesh's superstar, Shakib Al Hasan, in particular, has had an astonishingly good World Cup campaign with 542 runs and 11 wickets.

However, an inferior bowling lineup has meant that they have also conceded a lot of runs. With one more strike bowler along with Shakib and Mustafizur, Bangladesh could have very well qualified for the semi-finals with some luck on the side.

With regards to this particular battle between Pakistan and Bangladesh, both teams will fancy their chances of notching up a win. However, Bangladesh seem to have the wood over Pakistan in the recent past with four wins out of four ODI matches.

Considering how the strip at the Lord's has the tendency to produce batting friendly tracks, Bangladesh might fancy their chances of ending their World Cup campaign on a high.

As both teams look to end their World Cup campaign with a win, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the live score and more.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Haris Sohail ODI Cricket
World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match Preview 
