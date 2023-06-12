LKK vs ITT prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

The Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are set to lock horns in Match 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 (TNPL 2023). The match will take place on Monday, June 12, at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The Kings, led by Shahrukh Khan, were the joint-winners of TNPL 2022 after their final against four-time champions Chepauk Super Gillies was called off due to rain. Kovai had an indifferent run in the league stage last year where they won four out of seven games and somehow made it through to the playoffs.

They put their best foot forward to beat the Siechem Madurai Panthers and the Nellai Royal Kings in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 respectively.

This time around, the Kings can be deemed as one of the favorites. Their skipper Shahrukh is fresh from playing some useful knocks for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Sai Sudharsan has taken giant strides in his career, especially in the last couple of months. The 96-run knock he played for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2023 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be remembered for a long time.

The Tamizhans, on the other hand, failed to make it through to the playoffs last time around. However, with the likes of Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore and G Periyaswamy in their ranks, they can do a lot of damage.

Shankar also played some useful knocks for the Titans in IPL 2023, while Sai Kishore didn’t get a chance to feature.

TNPL 2023, LKK vs ITT Prediction: Chance for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to make amends

The Lyca Kovai Kings will go into the TNPL 2023 match as firm favorites. Having finished as the joint-winners last season, Shahrukh Khan’s men will be pretty high on confidence.

The iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, have a chance to make amends after a disappointing campaign last time around. They will want to start on the front foot, but the Kings have the more well-rounded squad and should be able to clinch this contest.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win the TNPL 2023 match.

