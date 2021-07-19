LKK vs SS Prediction: Who will win today's TNPL 2021 match?

The 2021 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has finally been given the go-ahead, with the season opener between the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Salem Spartans set to take place on July 19 at Chepauk.

Previously known as the Tuti Patriots, who reached the final of the first two editions of the league and have the inaugural trophy in their cabinet, the Salem Spartans have assembled a decent squad for TNPL 2021. In the previous edition of the tournament, held in 2019, they recorded two wins from seven games to finish sixth in the final league standings.

With well-known players like Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin and G Periyasamy on the roster, the Spartans should have the firepower to make up for the absence of Washington Sundar, who is in England as part of the Indian Test squad.

The Lyca Kovai Kings finished fifth in TNPL 2019, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot on net run rate. They will be without the services of the recovering T Natarajan, but captain and Punjab Kings star Shahrukh Khan will look to lead from the front in the pacer's absence.

Proven performers like K Vignesh and Ganga Sridhar Raju will help the team, as they attempt to overcome the brief blip that was the previous TNPL season and reach the playoffs like they did in each of the first three editions of the league.

A cracking encounter between the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Salem Spartans kicks off what is expected to be a highly entertaining season of the TNPL.

LKK vs SS Prediction: Who will win the TNPL 2021 season opener in Chennai?

It's extremely difficult to predict the outcome of the TNPL 2021 season opener since the teams are playing for the first time since 2019. Most of the players involved haven't been active for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit over the last two years, thrusting the match into a world of the unknown.

On paper, the Salem Spartans have the better squad, even without Washington Sundar. Captain Daryl Ferrario hasn't played a competitive game of cricket since 2019, when he used to turn out for Kerala in domestic cricket. But the 23-year-old has already been billed as a player whose game is elevated by leadership and will look to use his India U-19 experiences to lead from the front.

Others like wicket-keeper U Sushil, batsman Akshay Srinivasan and left-arm spinner R Karthikeyan have been around for a while in the TNPL. And of course, state players Murugan Ashwin and G Periyasamy will lead the bowling attack on a Chennai pitch that is expected to be a touch two-paced.

Meanwhile, the Lyca Kovai Kings will rely on their captain Shahrukh Khan to not only shepherd the batting lineup but also come up with a few overs. The 26-year-old has talked up his ability to bowl testing medium-pace, and in a team that lacks experience at the highest level, he will be invaluable.

Senior players like Ashwin Venkataraman, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Shijit Chandran and K Vignesh will have to step up for the Kovai Kings, who also have young talents like left-arm spinner Ajith Ram.

As mentioned earlier, the outcome of the TNPL 2021 season opener can only be predicted with the flip of a coin. But if you had to side with one team, it'd have to be the Salem Spartans.

Prediction: Salem Spartans to win

Edited by Sai Krishna