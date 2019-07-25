LKK vs TP, 8th Match: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match- July 25th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Lyca Kovai Kings will take on Tuti Patriots in Match 8 of the fourth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 at NPR, College Ground in Dindigul on 25th July 2019, Thursday.

These two teams finished with contrasting results from their first encounter as Kovai Kings posted a convincing victory against VB Kanchi Veerans while Tuti Patriots endured a chastening defeat at the hands of the Madurai Panthers.

Squads to choose from

Lyca Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas.

Tuti Patriots: Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (captain), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.

Playing XI updates

Lyca Kovai Kings

The Kovai Kings, who are coming off a comprehensive win aren't expected to change their line-up.

Predicted XI: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (C), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Anirudh Sita Ram, Akkil Srinath, S Maniganadan, Malolan Rangarajan, S Ajith Ram, W Antony Dhas, K Vignesh, T Natarajan.

Tuti Patriots

The Patriots bowling line-up had a really outing against Madurai Panthers but with Washington Sundar still unavailable and lack of options in the squad, the side might persist with the same players.

Predicted XI: Akshay Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), Subramania Siva (C), S Abishiek, Shubham Mehta, Vasanth Saravanan, R Karthikeyan, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran

Match Details

Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Tuti Patriots, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019, 8th Match

25th July 2019, 7.15 PM IST

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

The Dindigul track has been variable with some batting teams struggling to put up a competitive score while on other occasions, chasing has been difficult. Yet, the overall performances until now tilt the scales in favour of chasing.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Pradosh Ranjan Paul can be the wicket-keeper for this team. Only 8.0 credits need to be spent for the 18-year-old who is earmarked as a massive talent within Tamil Nadu cricketing circles.

Batsmen: Lyca's opening duo of Abhinav Mukund and Shahrukh Khan will be straightforward picks in the team. They are two completely different type of batsmen but if one thing unites them, it will be their affinity with run-scoring. Tuti Patriots' captain Subramania Siva and Akshay Srinivasan who scored a fifty against Madurai are also key players.

All-rounders: The experienced Malolan Rangarajan can contribute both his big-hitting ability and also some classy off-spin bowling. W Antony Dhas will round off the all-rounder picks.

Bowlers: Just like their opening batsmen, Lyca Kovai Kings also have a terrific new-ball pair consisting of Thangarasu Natarajan and K Vignesh. Natarajan is also well-known for his impeccable death-bowling skills. From the Patriots' bowling line-up, Ganesh Moorthi and Tamil Kumaran can be a good option.

Captain: M Shahrukh Khan is the recommended option to be captain for this Dream 11 team. Other choices for captain and vice-captain would be Abhinav Mukund, T Natarajan and Akshay Srinivasan.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, A Mukund, Shahrukh Khan (C), Subramania Siva, A Srinivasan, M Rangarajan, Antony Dhas, T Natarajan (VC), K Vignesh, M Ganesh Moorthi, T Kumaran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wilkins Victor, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, A Mukund (C), Shahrukh Khan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, A Srinivasan (VC), Subramania Siva, Antony Dhas, S Manigandan, T Natarajan, M Ganesh Moorthi.