Logan Cup 2021-22: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Logan Cup 2021-22 is the 28th edition of the first-class competition in Zimbabwe. The tournament is all set to start on 15th October 2021, where a total of five teams will take part.

The Mashonaland Eagles, Southern Rocks, Mountaineers, Mid West Rhinos and Matabeleland Tuskers are the teams participating in the competition. Southern Rocks will enter this season as the defending champions, having topped the points table during the previous edition of the league.

Each team will play eight matches, with the team finishing atop the table taking home the silverware. All matches of the tournament will be played in Harare.

Logan Cup 2021-22: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

October 15 - 18

Mashonaland Eagles vs Southern Rocks, 1:00 PM

Mountaineers vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:00 PM

October 21 - 24

Mid West Rhinos vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:00 PM

Southern Rocks vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 1:00 PM

October 27 - 30

Mountaineers vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:00 PM

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:00 PM

November 4 - 7

Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

Mashonaland Eagles vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 1:00 PM

November 10 - 13

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

Mid West Rhinos vs Southern Rocks, 1:00 PM

February 9 - 12

Mid West Rhinos vs Southern Rocks, 1:00 PM

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:00 PM

February 15 - 18

Mountaineers vs Matabeleland Tuskers, 1:00 PM

Southern Rocks vs Mashonaland Eagles, 1:00 PM

February 21 - 24

Mashonaland Eagles vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:00 PM

February 28 - March 3

Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers, 1:00 PM

Southern Rocks vs Matabeleleland Tuskers, 1:00 PM

March 6 - 9

Mountaineers vs Southern Rocks, 1:00 PM

Mashonaland Eagles vs Mid West Rhinos, 1:00 PM

Logan Cup 2021-22: Live streaming details

Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel will live stream all matches of the tournament.

Logan Cup 2021-22: Squads

Mashonaland Eagles

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Kudzai Maunze, Regis Chakabva, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Rodney Mupfudza, Gareth Chirawu, Faraz Akram, Brad Evans, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Keith Jaure, Cuthbert Musoko, Daniel Jakiel, Tanaka Chivanga, Tatenda Chikuni, Oskar Kolk, Malcolm Chikuwa, Kuda Munyede, Ashley Mufandauya, Brandon Timoni, Brighton Zhawi

Mountaineers

Kevin Kasuza (captain), Victor Nyauchi, Kudzai Sauramba, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Timycen Maruma, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Shingirai Masakadza, John Masara, Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Muchawaya, Dion Myers, Gary Chirimuuta, Joylord Gumbie, Baxon Gopito, Tinashe Chimbambo, Tanya Kagumba, Brighton Chapungu, Tinashe Chiora, Spencer Magodo, Frank Mazvita, Definite Mawadzi, Vincent Masekesa, Shadreck Shawarira, Nick Welch, Hendricks Macheke, Akshy Patel, Clive Chiposi, Munashe Chipara, Prosper Mugeri

Mid West Rhinos

Tarisai Musakanda (captain), Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Prince Masvaure, Nyasha Mayavo, Remembrance Nyathi, Trevor Chibvongodze, Takudzwaishe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Nqobile Sibanda, Mthulisi Tshuma, Elson Chikowero, Tafara Chingwara, Ronald Masocha, Kudakwashe Macheka, Davis Murwendo, Joshua Mahwire, Jabulisa Tshuma, Wallace Mubaiwa, Manson Chikowero, Tashinga Musekiwa, Trevor Gwandu, Neville Madziva, Walter Matau, Christopher Masike, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Charles Kunje, Christopher Mpofu, Johnathan Campbell

Southern Rocks

Richmond Mutumbani (captain), Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Cephas Zhuwao, Roy Kaia, Innocent Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Patrick Mambo, Andre Odendaal, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tendai Chisoro, William Mashinge, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Trevor Mutsamba, Shane Snater, Privilege Chesa, Nkosilathi Nungu, Daniel Hondo, Ben Curran, Takonda, Gabriel Jaya, Sydney Murombo, Costa Zhou, Alistair Frost

Matabeleland Tuskers

Brian Chari (captain), Sean Williams, Peter Joseph Moor, Craig Ervine, John Nyumbu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ernest Masuku, Luke Jongwe, Sheunopa Musekwa, Charlton Tshuma, Stephen Chimhamhiwa, Bright Phiri, Clive Madande, Cunningham Ncube, Aarsh Jha, Tanunurwa Makoni, Milton Shumba, Arnold Shara, Nkosana Mpofu, Tanatswa Bechani, Allan Chigoma, Thabo Mboyi, Thamsanqa Nunu, Prince Kaunda, Dalubuhle Mboyi, Panashe Maposa, Tanaka Mutomba, Talent Dzikiti, Mpokuhle Dube, Thembelani Ncube, Admire Mupembe

