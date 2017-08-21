I’m a lot stronger, more aggressive as a player: Ballari Tuskers’ KB Pawan

The Ballari Tuskers keeper-bat believes adherences to processes can help the 2016 champions retain their title.

by Press Release News 21 Aug 2017, 18:38 IST

Ballari Tuskers won the KPL in 2016

Bengaluru, 19 August 2017: KB Pawan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, has played 58 first-class matches, a lot of which came for his home state of Karnataka. He admits that his career as a professional for Tripura first, and later Kerala, was a massive learning experience, one that tested him in a variety of ways.

In this chat, he speaks of how that move helped him grow as a person and as a cricketer. He also analyses Ballari Tuskers’ chances of retaining the Karbonn Smartphones Karnataka Premier League trophy, powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

Excerpts:

Ballari are defending champion, does that bring any added pressure this season?

I don't think so. It’s a new season and definitely, it is a new beginning. We are looking forward to it as a group. The mood in the camp is excellent and we are all really ready for the season.

How is the squad this year in comparison to the one last year?

The squad looks really balanced. I think the think-tank did a very good job at the auction. We have covered every aspect in our squad. We will miss some of the guys who were part of the squad last year. But it was a fresh auction and you cannot always get all the players. This time also we have a number of youngsters, and we have a very balanced squad.

You have gone out of your comfort zone and played as a professional. How have you gained from that – especially Tripura – and how will you implement it in the KPL?

I always say that playing for another state is a tough job. To be honest after I came back from Kerala, I am now a totally different person. Both as a cricketer and as a person I have totally changed. I had to struggle a lot while playing as a professional. So I have learnt a lot. I think in the process of growing as a cricketer, this move helped me a lot.

What have you done differently this season to improve your game, physically and mentally?

I have worked on my fitness a lot, apart from working on my mental strength. You will see a lot of changes. I have definitely become a lot more aggressive as a player than before.

What are the chances of you lifting the cup again?

We have been playing very good cricket. All the players in our squad are in very good form. Hopefully we will lift the cup again. It's again part of a long process and we need to focus on that to achieve success once more.