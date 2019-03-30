×
Love the positivity in this DC dressing room: Mishra

IANS
NEWS
News
10   //    30 Mar 2019, 15:36 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Amit Mishra of Delhi Daredevils during a press conference ahead of an IPL 2017 match against Kings XI Punjab at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi on April 14, 2017. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Having missed the first game against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra came back strongly in the second game against Chennai Super Kings as he finished with figures of 2/35 from his four overs at the Ferozeshah Kotla here. But for Mishra, it is not just about bowling as the team also looks forward to vital inputs from the senior campaigner.

Speaking to IANS, the leg-spinner said that he is enjoying the dual role and he doesn't keep away from sharing his inputs even with Shreyas Iyer on the field.

"It is always important to mentor the youngsters. I always look forward to interacting with the new boys. I enjoy the idea of sharing my experience, not just with the spinners in the team, but also with the other players. We have a young captain in Shreyas, so I also look forward to sharing my inputs with him. I always believe in serving the team and whatever the role, I am ready," he smiled.

Asked about the experience of playing under a stalwart coach like Ricky Ponting, the bowler said that the Australian likes to keep things simple and is always eager to spread positivity in the team irrespective of the situation.

"He does a great job and likes to keep things simple and positive. He has a fair idea of the players now in the second season. I feel it always helps when you have the experience of the team and conditions. He ensures that the spirit is right up there in the dressing room. His positivity spreads," he said.

While Delhi have had a torrid time in the tournament in the last few seasons, they are looking to come back with a bang and Mishra feels that this team has the arsenal to bring home the trophy.

"This team looks very positive and the environment is good. The combination is also good as we have batsmen, all-rounders and spinners. We have a better squad than the last few seasons. The balance in the team will help us perform better," he explained.

Mishra feels that the inclusion of opener Shikhar Dhawan and the form of young Rishabh Pant are two things that give DC the edge this season.

"Shikhar is a local boy and he knows the conditions well and that should help. His knowledge of the ground and conditions always help. He has shown form and he will do well. Rishabh is an integral part of the team and always looks to stay positive. He has shown that he likes to take up challenges and this year too he has shown his brilliance. I hope that he keeps showing maturity and bats according to the situation. He has improved a lot and grown as a player," he said.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
