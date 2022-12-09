LPL 2022: Chamika Karunaratne available for the remainder of Lanka Premier League after successful surgery following freak face-accident

In a latest news development, Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne will now be available for selection for the remainder of the Lanka Premier League after suffering a freak face-accident.

The 26-year-old incurred a fielding mishap against Galle Gladiators on Wednesday where he lost four teeth. but has now successfully undergone emergency dental surgery.

Kandy Falcons' team manager said:

"He's stable and out of danger. He is available for selection and will be able to participate in the Kandy leg of the tournament."

The incident occurred during the fourth over of the game, when Chamika ran back from cover to take an over-the-shoulder catch off Carlos Brathwaite's bowling. While Chamika Karunaratne managed to hold onto the ball, it was not before it landed on his face, dislodging several teeth.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Chamika Karunaratne lost 3-4 teeth while taking this catch.

He was taken to the hospital immediately following the accident and he underwent surgery. The Island nation cricketer is understood to have lost four teeth in his lower frontal jaw and also sustained lacerations in his lower lip and gums.

The injury, however, comes in the wake of a taxing couple of weeks for the allrounder, which saw him dropped from the national side. The decision came after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of several breaches of the player agreement during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Chamika Karunaratne was banned by the SLC for one year due to disciplinary breaches

Earlier this year, Chamika Karunaratne was handed a one-year ban by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) from all forms of cricket following a disciplinary inquiry into violations committed at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

SLC has not revealed the breaches, however, saying that the player had pleaded guilty to all the charges leveled against him. The bowling all-rounder was also fined $5,000, the board said in a statement.

“Subsequent to the findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year.”

