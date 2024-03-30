LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – March 30, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (KKR) will lock horns in the 11th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

Lucknow Super Giants had a poor start to their IPL campaign, losing their opening game against Rajasthan Royals. Bowling first, they restricted the Royals to 193/4, with Naveen-ul-Haq picking up two wickets.

In reply, captain KL Rahul notched up a crucial half-century alongside Nicholas Pooran, who played a brisk innings of 64 runs off 41 deliveries. Despite their efforts, LSG couldn't chase down the target, resulting in a 20-run loss.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings won their first match against the Delhi Capitals by four wickets. However, they couldn’t keep up the winning momentum in the following game and suffered a four-wicket loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Shikhar Dhawan (45) shone in the batting department, while Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar picked up two wickets each.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the LSG vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Sam Curran (PBKS) - 9.0 credits

Sam Curran in action (Credits: IPL)

Sam Curran can bring good points to your fantasy team with his all-round performances. He has scored 86 runs in two games and also picked up a wicket in the previous game.

Curran also has a fine record against Lucknow Super Giants, having taken four wickets in two games as well as scoring handy runs with the bat. So, making him the captain/vice-captain will be a wise move.

#2 Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 9.0 credits

Kagiso Rabada in action (Credits: IPL)

Kagiso Rabada has been in good form lately. He has bagged three wickets in two games, including two in the previous game against Punjab Kings. Rabada also has a notable track record against LSG, securing eight wickets in three matches, including two at this venue.

Hence, the South African pacer will be a worthy option for the captain/vice-captain position in your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

#1 KL Rahul (LSG) - 9.0 credits

KL Rahul during the interview (Credits: IPL)

KL Rahul also started his IPL campaign on a strong note, scoring a half-century in the first game against Rajasthan Royals. He scored 58 off 44 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Rahul has an excellent record at Lucknow, smashing 211 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 52. He is expected to perform similarly in the upcoming game and prove to be crucial.