Switzerland tour of Luxembourg, 1st and 2nd T20I, Luxembourg vs Switzerland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Switzerland are in Luxembourg for a two-match T20I series, starting June 11, Saturday. Both the first and second T20Is will be played on the same day at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg last played T20I cricket in the Continental Cup in 2021. They topped their group with two wins and made the final as well. However, they succumbed to a 33-run defeat in the final against Romania. Nonetheless, it was a successful tournament for them and they will want to replicate the same in this series.

Switzerland, on the other hand, last played in the Valletta Cup in October 2021. They finished as table-toppers in the league stage with three wins from as many matches. However, it was a disappointing end for them as they suffered a six-run loss in the final against Malta. The Swiss will also be keen to put up a good performance in this series.

That said, it should be an interesting contest as the two sides go head-to-head here in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg vs Switzerland Match Details

Match: Luxembourg vs Switzerland, 1st and 2nd T20I, Switzerland tour of Luxembourg 2022

Date: June 11, 2022, Saturday

Time: 2:00 PM and 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange, Luxembourg.

Luxembourg vs Switzerland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground is known to be good for batting. Batters can play their shots freely with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. However, the fast bowlers will find some assistance in the initial period of the innings.

The average first innings score at this ground is 164. Fans can expect a good contest between the bat and the ball.

Luxembourg vs Switzerland Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear throughout the day and there will be no disturbances in both the games. Temperatures are expected to hover around 14 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Luxembourg vs Switzerland Probable XIs

Luxembourg

Timothy Barker was the highest run-getter for Luxembourg in the 2021 Continental Cup with 167 runs from four matches. Vikram Vijh was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with nine scalps from three innings with the best figures of 4/19.

Probable XI

Timothy Barker, William Cope, Thomas Martin, Vikram Vijh, Amit Halbhavi, Joost Mees (c), James Barker, Advyth Manepalli, Shiv Karan Gill, Ankush Nanda, Amit Dhingra.

Switzerland

Osama Mahmood top-scored for Switzerland in the 2021 Valletta Cup with 102 runs from three innings. Aneesh Kumar picked up four wickets for them while Aidan Andrews grabbed four wickets as well.

Probable XI

Osama Mahmood, Muhammad Idrees, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Faheem Nazir (c), Arjun Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Aidan Andrews, Aneesh Kumar, Hassan Ahmad.

Luxembourg vs Switzerland Match Prediction

Both teams will be keen to put out their best performances. They have done well in their previous matches. There are some key players on either side who need to step up in this series.

Playing at home, Luxembourg will have an added advantage and will look to make the most of the familiar conditions. That said, we can expect them to have an upper hand over their opponents.

Prediction: Luxembourg to win.

