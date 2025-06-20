Luxembourg vs Switzerland 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Luxembourg Cricket Federation is all set to host a T20I series between the host nation, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange.

The series will take place over two days, commencing on Saturday, June 21, and concluding on Sunday, June 22. The opening day will feature a double-header, while the final match of the series will be played on Sunday.

Luxembourg played their last T20I game against Israel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, and lost the game by two wickets in a run-chase of 172. Switzerland, on the other hand, recently wrapped up a four-match T20I series against Austria, losing the series 3-1.

The two teams share a closely contested history. In the Valletta Cup 2023, Switzerland defeated Luxembourg by eight wickets. Prior to that, a two-match T20I series between them ended in a 1-1 draw. Overall, since 2022, the two sides are evenly matched in head-to-head encounters with three wins each.

Timothy Barker, Vikram Vijh, Faheem Nazir, and Ali Nayyer are the players to watch out for in the tournament. Their all-round capabilities could prove vital in deciding the outcome of what is expected to be a tightly contested series.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Luxembourg vs Switzerland 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, June 21

Match 1 - Luxembourg vs Switzerland, 1:30 PM

Match 2 - Luxembourg vs Switzerland, 6:30 PM

Sunday, June 22

Match 3 - Luxembourg vs Switzerland, 2:00 PM

Luxembourg vs Switzerland 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the live streaming and television broadcast of the Luxembourg vs Switzerland T20I match will not be available for fans in India.

Luxembourg vs Switzerland 2025: Full Squads

Luxembourg

Asgar Ali, Girish Venkateswaran, Timothy Barker, Ed Packard, Shiv Karan Gill, Thomas Martin, Vikram Vijh, Vivek Dixit, Amit Halbhavi, Anoop Orsu, Joost Mees, Jatin Madan, Milad Momand, Muhammad Ali.

Switzerland

Ahmed Hassan, Harsha Deshan, Ali Nayyer, Aneesh Kumar, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod, Diyon Johnson, Faheem Nazir, Grant Cupido, Hugo Elder, Malyar Stanikzai, Idrees Ul Haque, Isaac Stewart, Sheraz Sirwari.

