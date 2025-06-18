Madhya Pradesh Women's League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After organizing two successful seasons of the Madhya Pradesh League, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League from June 19 to 24. All four matches (including the final) will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

With a single round-robin format in place, all three teams will face each other once during the league stages. The top two teams with the most wins and points in the points table will meet in the final, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 24.

Bundelkhand Bulls will be in action twice in the first two matches of the tournament against the Bhopal Wolves and Chambal Ghariyals, respectively. The final league game will be played between the Chambal Ghariyals and on Saturday, June 21.

Sanskriti Gupta (Bhopal Wolves) will be the player to watch out for in the tournament, who was part of the Mumbai Indians' title-winning squad in the third edition of the Women’s Premier League. Soumya Tiwari (Chambal Ghariyals) and Kranti Goud (Bhopal Wolves) are the other prominent players taking part in the competition.

Madhya Pradesh Women's League 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, June 19

Match 1: Bhopal Wolves Women vs Bundelkhand Bulls Women, 11:00 AM

Friday, June 20

Match 2: Bundelkhand Wolves Women vs Chambal Ghariyals Women, 11:00 AM

Saturday, June 21

Match 3: Chambal Ghariyals Women vs Bhopal Wolves Women, 11:00 AM

Tuesday, June 24

Final : TBC vs TBC, 3:30 PM

Madhya Pradesh Women's League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League 2025 will be available on the Jio Hotstar and FanCode app and website. Fans can also tune into the Star Sports Network to catch the tournament's live telecast.

Interested fans can buy a tour/tournament pass to catch the action live on FanCode.

Madhya Pradesh Women's League 2025: Full Squads

Bundelkhand Bulls Women

Anushka Sharma, Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla, Rahila Firdous, Ananya Dubey, Khyati Shukla, Yamini Billore, Soniya Singh, Reena Yadav, Tamanna Choudhary, Muskan Yogi, Muskan Biswas, Dipti Singh, Honey Yadav, Anshula Rao

Chambal Ghariyals Women

Soumya Tiwari, Shuchi Upadhyay, Jincy George, Vaishnavi Vyas, Anaadi Tagde, Dhani Bhuchade, Aashna Patidar, Shreya Dixit, Sanjana Awase, Rishika Jain, Aditi Panwar, Naivedhya Chouhan, Saloni Duboliya, Payal Balmik, Rishita Parihar

Bhopal Wolves Women

Sanskriti Gupta, Nikita Singh, Kranti Goud, Kalyani Jadhav, Priyanka Koushal, Kanishka Thakur, Naini Rajput, Jiya Jethwa, Hanshikha Kirar, Mahi Thakur, Suhani Sharma, Muskan Mishra, Vanshika Prajapati, Nitya Tiwari, Aniksha Choudhary

