Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Mangalore United will square off against the Shivamogga Strikers in the eighth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

Mangalore have made a solid start to the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 and are at the top of the points table with two wins from as many matches. They beat the Mysuru Warriors by eight runs (VJD Method) in their previous game and continued their winning run. Mangalore will look to consolidate their top spot.

Shivamogga Strikers, on the other hand, are struggling to get off the mark. They are at the bottom of the table with back-to-back defeats. Shiavmogga were beaten by the Gulbarga Mystics, losing the game by three wickets coming into this clash. The Strikers are desperate for a win to get their first points in the table.

Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers: Match Details

Match: Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers, Match 8, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers: Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue is expected to provide equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. The pacers will have an important role to play early on in the innings. It should be a good contest between the bat and the ball with the average score being 153.

Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers: Weather Forecast

There is a chance of slight rain during the course of the match which might cause delays. Temperatures are expected to range around the 24-degrees Celsius-mark.

Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers: Probable XIs

Mangalore United

Probable XI

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Noronha, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Vijaykumar Vyshak, HS Sharath, Rohit Kumar.

Shivamogga Strikers

Probable XI

Rohan Kadam, Stallin Hoover, Siddharth, Sharath BR (wk), Smaran R, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Avinash D, Utham Aiyappa, Rajvir Wadhwa, MB Darshan, KC Cariappa.

Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers: Match Prediction

Mangalore United are unbeaten in the tournament so far and have won two consecutive games. They have done well as a unit with both the bat and the ball and have put up dominant performances.

The Shivamogga Strikers are yet to win a single game and have faced defeat on two occasions. They are under pressure coming into this contest and have to win this game at any cost. It will be a tough task for them to beat the table toppers.

Prediction: Mangalore United to win this match.

Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers: telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

