Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Mysuru Warriors will take on Hubli Tigers in the seventh match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy on Wednesday, August 10, at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Warriors, led by Karun Nair, are second in the points table. They began their campaign with a 69-run win over Shivamogga Strikers. However, they lost their second game against Mangalore United and will be keen to return to winning ways.

The Tigers, meanwhile, lost their tournament opener against Mangalore. They were on the cusp of another defeat, but captain Abhimanyu Mithun played a stellar knock to help his team beat Bengaluru Blasters.

Hubli will be eager to carry the momentum and climb up the points table when they take on Mysuru.

Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Match Details

Match: Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers, Match 7, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 10, 2022; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one. Batters will need to spend time in the middle before they can get themselves going. Pacers will have to be accurate with their lines and lengths. The average first innings total is 153.

Weather Forecast

It's expected to rain during matchday, so there could be delays and interruptions. The temperature should vary around the 27-degree Celsius-mark.

Probable XIs

Mysuru Warriors

Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Shubhang Hegde, Vidhyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Aditya Goyal, Lochan Appanna.

Hubli Tigers

Luvnith Sisodia (wk), BU Shiva Kumar, Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Shishir Bhavane, Sagar Solanki (wk) Abhimanyu Mithun (c), Saurabh Srivastav, Vasuki Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Zahoor Farooqi.

Match Prediction

Both teams have won one of their two games. The Warriors started with a bang but failed to carry the momentum into their next game. The Tigers, meanwhile, made a spirited comeback after losing their opening clash.

Hubli relied on their captain to take them over the line. Their other batters will have to step up, though. Mysuru seem to be well-balanced and are expected to come out on top here.

Prediction: Mysuru to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode.

