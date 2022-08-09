Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Points Table (Updated) after Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore United - August 8, 2022

Mangalore United continued their unbeaten run in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 with an eight-run win over Mangalore United in the 4th match on Monday.

Mangalore United won the toss and elected to bowl first. SH Sharath delivered the first blow as he picked up the big wicket of Karun Nair in the third over to leave Mysore at 12/1. Nihal Ullal scored 44 runs but the Mangalore bowlers did not allow Mysore to build partnerships and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Rohit Kumar ended up with two wickets, dismissing Naga Bharath and Shreyas Gopal, while M Venkatesh and Manceil Noronha were the other bowlers who were amongst the wickets.

Mysore Warriors scored 112 for the loss of five wickets in 16.3 overs before rain decided to interrupt and play spoilsport once again in the Maharaja T20 Trophy this season.

As a result, United were set a revised target of 114 from 14 overs. Skipper Ravikumar Samarth continued his good form from the previous game, scoring an unbeaten 20-ball 31 at the top. They lost Macneil Noronha cheaply as he could only make nine runs and struggled to going.

Soon after, Nikin Jose was sent back after making nine runs as Mangalore lost two wickets in the powerplay. However, Samarth went strong at one end and was then joined by Abhinav Manohar at the crease.

The duo put up an unbeaten 23-run stand, taking the score to 63 for the loss of two wickets in 7.5 overs before rain caused another interruption. This time, the game could not continue further and based on the VJD Method, Mangalore United were declared winners in the end.

With this result, they picked up their second consecutive win from as many games at the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 so far, making a solid start to their campaign.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 updated table

Points table of Maharaja T20 Trophy

Courtesy of their win against Mysuru Warriors in their fourth match, Mangalore United moved to the top of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 points table. They now have four points in their kitty and also boast an impressive net run-rate of +1.098. The Bengaluru Blasters are behind them with two points from one game.

The Mysuru Warriors, on the other hand, slipped from the top to the third position after this defeat. They now have two points from as many games but still have a healthy net run-rate of +2.248.

