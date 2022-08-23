Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Eliminator, Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Mysore Warriors will take on the Hubli Tigers in the Eliminator of the Maharaja Trophy 2022 on Tuesday, August 22. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest. The loser of this game will be knocked out of the competition.

The Warriors qualified for the playoffs on the back of winning five out of their 10 matches in the league stage. They finished third in the points table, although they have lost their last two games coming into this game.

Mysore faced the Gulbarga Mystics in their last group game. Their bowlers bowled well and restricted the Mystics to 148 at the end of their 20 overs. The batters scored at a brisk rate and scored 102 at the end of 11 overs but lost by seven runs on the VJD method as rain played spoilsport.

The Warriors will look to be get back to winning ways in the playoffs.

The Tigers, on the other hand, won their last group game to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition. They finished fourth in the points table, winning five games.

The Tigers recorded a comprehensive win over Mangalore United in their last group fixture. Mangalore posted 184 on the board after being asked to bat first. Hubli's top order stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the 18th over to win the game by six wickets.

The Tigers will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum in this match against the Warriors.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Match Details

Match: Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers, Eliminator, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2022.

Date and Time: August 23rd 2022, Tuesday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Tuesday in Bengaluru, with the temperature expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope we get a full game.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Probable XIs

Mysore Warriors

Probable XI

Nihal Ullal (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Karun Nair (c), Shubhang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Bharath Dhuri, Vidyadhar Patil, Aditya Goyal, Varun Rao TN, Naga Bharath.

Hubli Tigers

Probable XI

Luvnith Sisodia (c & wk), BU Shiva Kumar, Mohammed Taha, Liyan Khan, Naveen MG, Tushar Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sharan Goud, Vasuki Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Saurabh Srivastav.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Match Prediction

Both sides are expected to come out all guns blazing on Tuesday as the loser of this game will be eliminated from the competition. While the Warriors are a decent side, the Tigers have a better balance. Expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Hubli Tigers to win this encounter.

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra