Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 17, Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics are set to lock horns in the 17th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Monday, August 21.

Driven by a strong bowling effort that set the tone, the Mystics managed to secure a convincing win against Mangaluru Dragons in their last match. Despite a challenging bowling display by the Dragons, Smaran's unbeaten 61 off 41 balls guided the batting to victory.

Even with a three-match losing streak, the Mystics showed resilience and overcame the Dragons' challenge. The team's balanced gameplay and full use of its potential see them now have two points to their name.

On the other hand, Shivamogga had an uphill battle against Hubli Tigers in their last match, as they were completely dominated by them. Despite their mastery of the ball, their spin tactic using Cariappa and Dubey didn't produce the intended results.

Apart from Manvanth Kumar's performance, their bowlers struggled throughout. This loss has marked Shivamogga's second defeat, in this tournament.

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Details

Match: Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 17

Date & Time: August 21, 2023, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Pitch Report

Here, a perfect fusion of conditions awaits players, allowing for both batting and bowling, especially spin bowling to flourish in unison. While batters can expect decent support from the pitch, spinners too will find some assistance, adding an intriguing dynamic to the game.

Teams might opt to chase on this pitch. Over the years, this ground has witnessed an average score of 169, showcasing how contests held here are both competitive and well-balanced.

Teams batting first have won six times, while teams chasing have come out the winner nine times.

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Weather Forecast

Expect pleasant weather on Monday with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 32°C (approximately 89.6°F). There is no precipitation in the forecast, and humidity levels are at 53%. A moderate wind speed of 16 km/h (about 9.9 mph) adds a gentle breeze to the atmosphere.

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing XIs

Shivamogga Lions Team News

No major injury concerns

Shivamogga Lions Probable Playing XI

Rohan Kadam, Nihal Ullal (wk), Rohan Naveen, Rohit Kumar K, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal (c), Kranthi Kumar, S Shivaraj, HS Sharath, Pranav Bhatia, Nischith N Rao.

Gulbarga Mystics Team News

No major injury concerns

Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing XI

LR Chethan, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Smaran R, Amit Verma, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Avinash D, Vijaykumar Vyshak (c), KP Appanna, Hardik Raj, Abhilash Shetty, Sharan Goud.

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Prediction

In their last contests, Gulbarga Mystics registered their second win in the tournament while Shivamogga Lions recorded their second defeat. However, if we look at the points table, the Lions are still on top of the Mystics.

Shivamogga Lions are well placed to break their losing streak and come out victorious.

Prediction: Shivamogga Lions is to win the 17th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode