Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 20, Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

Mysore Warriors take on Shivamogga Lions in the 20th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Monday, August 22.

The Lions fell short in several areas during the last match hence leading to another defeat. A promising start with the bat was wasted, coupled with lackadaisical bowling and fielding.

The chase for the Lions began on a sour note as Sharath HS allowed 20 runs in the opening over. LR Chethan's remarkable batting performance laid a solid foundation for the Mystics, contributing an unbeaten 58 out of 31 balls.

Rohan Naveen's remarkable catch to take Adarsh Prajwal’s wicket didn't improve the situation at all for the Lions as the target was very small and almost chased by that time. Ultimately, it was a clear victory for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Hubli's five-match winning streak was brought to an end by the Warriors in a remarkable victory that involved a composed chase. The trio of Samarth with his impressive 73, Karun Nair's well-made 41, and Karthik's contribution of 29 established a solid foundation for the Warriors.

Although they stumbled slightly with the loss of three wickets in the 15th over, Rakshith and the Manager's poise helped avoid any potential obstacles. Boasting a commendable record of eight points from six games, Mysore's ascent to the second spot on the leaderboard highlights their impressive performance.

The Tigers, choosing to bench essential players, resulted in a comprehensive loss but did not blemish their status at the top.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Match Details

Match: Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions, Match 20

Date & Time: August 22nd, 2023, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mysore

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Pitch Report

Players will find this to be the perfect mix of conditions, allowing batting and bowling, especially spin bowling, to flourish together. While spinners will also receive some support, which adds an intriguing aspect to the game, hitters should expect fair pitch support.

The pitch's features imply that the teams could opt to chase. Over the years, the venue has seen an average score of 169, reflecting the competitiveness and balance of the contests held there. First-innings teams have prevailed six times while chasing teams have won 10 times.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 31°C (88°F) for Tuesday. With a low chance of precipitation at 10%, humidity around 57%, and a gentle breeze of 11 km/h, the weather conditions are likely to be comfortable and pleasant throughout the day.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Probable Playing XIs

Mysore Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns

Mysore Warriors Probable Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Karun Nair (c), Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Monish Reddy, Shashi Kumar K, Shreesha Achar, Shoaib Manager, Lankesh KS.

Shivamogga Lions Team News

No major injury concerns

Shivamogga Lions Probable Playing XI

Rohan Kadam, Nihal Ullal (wk), Rohan Naveen, Rohit Kumar K, Shreyas Gopal (c), Abhinav Manohar, Kranthi Kumar, Pranav Bhatia, S Shivaraj, HS Sharath, Vasuki Koushik.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Match Prediction

On one hand, Mysore Warriors are coming off a solid win, cementing their position in the 2nd spot in this tournament, and on the other hand, Shivamogga Lions have experienced another defeat at the hands of the Gulbarga Mystics.

As far as the upcoming fixture is concerned it is quite evident that Mysore Warriors have an advantage over the Lions given the fact they are performing well from the past matches and therefore will have supreme confidence built in them.

Prediction: Mysore Warriors is to win the 20th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode