Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 21, Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

Hubli Tigers take on Gulbarga Mystics in the 21st match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Wednesday, August 23.

Astute gameplay and a collective team effort propelled the Tigers to a commanding victory in their last match against the Bengaluru Blasters. They are placed favorably at the top of the league standings. Taking advantage of the Blasters' blunders, the batters from Hubli turned dropped catches into critical runs.

Mohammed Taha's early reprieve allowed him to score a commanding 66 off 35 balls, while KL Shrijith's lucky escape resulted in a valuable 45 off 30 balls. Luvnith Sisodia's brisk 20 and Manish Pandey's 35 were vital to securing the victory. With their successful performance, the Tigers have proven that they are a formidable force in the competition.

The Mystics, meanwhile, secured a commanding win over the Shivamogga Lions. In batting, bowling, and fielding alike, the Lions seemed unable to hold their own against the Mystics' formidable presence. One significant setback was Sharath HS conceding 20 runs in the opening over of their chase. Although Adarsh Prajwal was dismissed thanks to a breathtaking catch by Rohan Naveen, LR Chethan gave the Lions a much-needed foundation with an impressive unbeaten 58 off 31 balls. Ultimately, the Mystics' dominant performance overwhelmed their opponents and landed them in third place on the points table.

While the Tigers and Mystics prepare for their upcoming match, the former will be eager to extend their winning run and preserve their superior position on top of the table. Meanwhile, the latter will be keen to duplicate their prior achievement and fortify their place in the league rankings.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Details

Match: Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 21

Date & Time: August 23, 2023, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has a track that is beneficial to both bowlers and batsmen. The pacers will receive some help early on. After navigating the early phase, batsmen should be able to play their strokes freely. Teams winning the toss will probably opt to chase. The average first-innings score at this venue is 150.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 31°C (88°F) on Wednesday. With precipitation at 0%, humidity around 54% and a gentle breeze of 8 km/h, the weather conditions are likely to be comfortable and pleasant throughout the day.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing XIs

Hubli Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Hubli Tigers Probable Playing XI

Mohammed Taha, Krishnan Shrijith, Bangalore Mohith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Manvanth Kumar L, Praveen Dubey, MB Darshan, Lavish Kaushal, KC Cariappa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan D'mello.

Gulbarga Mystics Team News

No major injury concerns

Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing XI

LR Chethan, Aneesh KV, Smaran R, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Amit Verma, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Avinash D, Vijaykumar Vyshak (c), Hardik Raj, Abhilash Shetty, Sharan Goud.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Prediction

This is a difficult match to call. Both teams are coming off solid wins from their last outing and have shown themselves to be strong contenders to reach the knockout phase. The Tigers will look to continue their dominance at the top of the table while the Mystics will be determined to register another win and solidify their position. But given that the Hubli Tigers are topping the table, they will head into the match as the slight favourites.

Prediction: Hubli Tigers is to win the 21st match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode