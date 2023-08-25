Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 13 of the league?

Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers emerged winners on the 13th day of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 and progressed further in the tournament.

In the first game, Bengaluru Blasters ended their nine-game unbeaten streak and registered their first victory of the tournament against the Mysore Warriors. However, they have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Hubli Tigers, on the other hand, have confirmed their place in the semifinals following a three-wicket victory over the Shivamogga Lions. They are currently placed comfortably on top of the points table with 14 points.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 13 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters)

Mayank Agarwal helped the team get off to a brilliant start with the bat. The right-handed batter played a blistering knock of 105 runs off just 57 balls with the help of nine fours and six sixes to help the team post a massive score on the board.

Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors)

Karun Nair failed to capitalise on a good start with the bat. He played a well-composed knock of 32 runs off 34 balls at a strike rate of 94.12. However, he failed to finish the match as the team fell short of the target by 10 runs.

Jagadeesha Suchith (Mysore Warriors)

Jagadeesha Suchith was the star performer for the team with both bat and ball. Batting at seven, Gowtham played a quick-fire knock of 19 runs with the help of one boundary and two sixes. However, he picked up two crucial wickets with the ball bowling at an economy rate of 8.5.

Shreyas Gopal (Shivamogga Lions)

Shreyas Gopal was the only positive for the team with both bat and ball. Batting at five, Shreyas held one end strongly and scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 100. Apart from his batting, the 29-year-old spinner picked up four wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.5.

Manish Pandey (Hubli Tigers)

Manish Pandey had a forgettable day with the bat. The veteran Indian batter failed to make an impact in the game as he got out after scoring only three runs while facing eight balls.

KC Cariappa (Hubli Tigers)

KC Cariappa was the most economical bowler against the Lions. He bowled tight lines and lengths and picked up two wickets, bowling at an economy rate of 4.2. His spell included a maiden over as well.

Praveen Dubey (Hubli Tigers)

Praveen Dubey had an average day in the field with both bat and ball. He bowled just three overs in the game and finished with figures of 1/18. While batting at six, Dubey failed to get going as he threw his wicket away after scoring 18 runs off 17 balls.