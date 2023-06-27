Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Exhibition Match 3, Team Red vs Team Blue: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The third and final exhibition match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see Team Red take on Team Blue. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host to this exciting contest.

Team Red faced Team Yellow in their opening game but rain played a spoilsport as only 12 overs were possible before the game was called off. They will be hoping that the rain stays away on Wednesday and they get a full game against Team Blue.

Team Red batted first and they were 97/4 at the end of 12 overs, thanks to contributions from Gautami Naik (39) and Devika Vaidya (30*). No further play was possible due to persistent rain and the match was called off by the officials.

Team Blue, meanwhile, had a very good start as they beat Team Yellow in their first game. It was a rain-curtailed fixture of nine overs and Team Blue emerged victorious. They will be looking to repeat their performance on Wednesday against Team Red.

After being asked to bat first, wicketkeeper-batter Shivali Shinde scored 35 off 28 balls which helped Team Blue to post 66 on the board. The bowlers then did a fine job of restricting Team Yellow to 54/4 to win the game by 22 runs on the VJD method.

Team Red vs Team Blue Match Details

Match: Team Red vs Team Blue, Exhibition Match 3, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 28, Wednesday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Team Red vs Team Blue Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners play a vital role while bowling here. The batters will have to work hard to score runs here.

Team Red vs Team Blue Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to be in the mid-20s, with a 90% chance of rain predicted throughout the day.

Team Red vs Team Blue Probable XIs

Team Red

Probable XI

Gautami Naik, Devika Vaidya (c), Kiran Navgire, Anuja Patil, Shweta Mane, Priyanka Ghodke, Bhakti Mirajkar, Shravani Rajendra Desai (wk), Ishita Khale, Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Rohini Mane.

Team Blue

Probable XI

Shivali Shinde (wk), Smriti Mandhana (c), Hrutuja Deshmukh, Rasika Shinde, Sayali A Lonkar, Maya Sonawane, Priyanka Garkhede, Laxmi Yadav, Sakshi Waghmode, Shweta Sawant, Shraddha Pokharkar.

Team Red vs Team Blue Match Prediction

Team Red’s first game was washed out due to rain whereas Team Blue emerged victorious in a rain-curtailed fixture. Both will look to end the exhibition matches on a winning note on Wednesday.

Team Blue looks a settled unit and you expect them to make it two in two.

Prediction: Team Blue to win this clash of Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Team Red vs Team Blue Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

