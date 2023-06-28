Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Final, Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The final of the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League will take place on Thursday, June 29, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Ratnagiri Jets will lock horns with Kolhapur Tuskers in the summit clash.

The Ratnagiri Jets sealed a berth in the final after beating the Kolhapur Tuskers in the first qualifier. It was a closely-fought contest and the Jets managed to emerge victorious to qualify for the final directly. They will be looking to repeat their performance for one final time on Thursday.

The first qualifier was reduced to 15 overs per side. After being asked to bat first, the Jets finished their innings on 136/8, thanks to Dhiraj Phatangare’s 26-ball 46. The bowlers then did a fine job of restricting the Tuskers to 130/5 to win the game by four runs on the DLS method.

Kolhapur Tuskers, meanwhile, had to take the longer route to reach the final. They lost to the Jets in the first qualifier but bounced back to beat Puneri Bappa in the second qualifier to book a place in the final against the Jets.

Akshay Darekar picked up three wickets for the Tuskers and it helped them restrict Puneri Bappa to 133/7. In reply, Siddharth Mhatre played a brilliant knock of 58* to guide his side across the line with five wickets in hand. The Tuskers will be looking for revenge when they face the Jets on Thursday.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Details:

Match: Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers, Final, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 29, 2023, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a sluggish one. The ball holds a bit on the surface and the batters will have to work extremely hard to score runs here. Anything around 160 will be a good total to defend here.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket as the monsoon has started and there is a 90 percent chance of rain on Thursday, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Probable XIs

Ratnagiri Jets

Probable XI

Dhiraj Phatangare, Rushikesh Sonavne, Preetam Patil, Azim Kazi (c), Kiran Chormale, Nikhil Naik (wk), Divyang Hinganekar, Rohit Patil, Nikit Dhumal, Vijay Pawale, Kunal Thorat

Kolhapur Tuskers

Probable XI

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Siddharth Mhatre, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Sahil Autade (wk), Nihal Tusamad, Atman Pore, Manoj Yadav, Akshay Darekar, Shreyash Chavan

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Prediction

Both these sides faced each other in the first qualifier where the Jets emerged victorious. They will be looking to repeat their performance in the final whereas the Tuskers will be eager to seek revenge for that loss.

Ratnagiri Jets have a good balance to their side and expect them to lift the title on Thursday.

Prediction: Ratnagiri Jets to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Ankit Bawne to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes