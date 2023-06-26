Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Qualifier 1, Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

It’s time for the playoffs of the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023. The first qualifier will see the Ratnagiri Jets lock horns against the Kolhapur Tuskers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Ratnagiri Jets finished the league stages at the top of the points table. They won four games out of five and finished with eight points. They faced Puneri Bappa in their last league game and beat them in a rain-curtailed fixture.

Bowling first, the Jets did a fine job of restricting Puneri Bappa to 129/6, with Kunal Thorat finishing with two scalps. The rain arrived and the second innings was reduced and the Jets scored 70 at the end of 7.4 overs before the rain arrived and they emerged victorious by eight runs on the VJD method. They will look to repeat their performance in the first qualifier.

The Kolhapur Tuskers, on the other hand, also won four league games out of five and finished at the second position. They beat the Eagle Nashik Titans in their last league game to seal a place in the first qualifier.

The game was reduced to 10 overs per side and Manoj Yadav picked up a fifer as it helped the Tuskers restrict the Titans to 88/9. Ankit Bawne then scored 62 off just 27 balls which helped them chase down the total with one over to spare. They will be high in confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Details:

Match: Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers, Qualifier 1, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 26th 2023, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a bit slow in nature. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to adjust to the pace of the pitch before they can start playing high-risk strokes.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to hover between 23 to 28 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on Monday.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Probable XIs

Ratnagiri Jets

Probable XI

Dhiraj Phatangare, Preetam Patil, Kiran Chormale, Nikhil Naik (wk), Divyang Hinganekar, Rohit Patil, Azim Kazi (c), Pradeep Dadhe, Nikit Dhumal, Kunal Thorat, Vijay Pawale

Kolhapur Tuskers

Probable XI

Kedar Jadhav (c & wk), Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Sahil Autade, Nihal Tusamad, Akshay Darekar, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Shreyash Chavan, Atman Pore, Manoj Yadav, Siddharth Mhatre

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Prediction

Both sides have won four games in the league stages and will be riding with confidence. Expect them to come out all guns blazing in the first qualifier on Monday as a place in the final will be at stake.

Ratnagiri Jets have a good balance to their side and expect them to qualify for the final directly.

Prediction: Ratnagiri Jets to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Kedar Jadhav to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes