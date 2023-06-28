Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Qualifier 2, Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The second qualifier of Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will be played on Wednesday (June 28) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Kolhapur Tuskers will square off against Puneri Bappa where the winner will seal a place in the final against the Ratnagiri Jets.

Kolhapur Tuskers faced the Ratnagiri Jets in the first qualifier. It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 15 overs per side and the Tuskers failed to hold their nerves to lose a close-fought contest. As a result, they failed to directly qualify for the final.

Bowling first, the Tuskers restricted the Jets to 136/8. In reply, Kedar Jadhav scored 55 off 37 balls but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 130/5 to lose the game by four runs on the DLS method. They will be hoping to bring out their A-game in the second qualifier on Wednesday.

Puneri Bappa faced the Eagle Nashik Titans in the Eliminator. It was a thriller of a contest and Puneri Bappa managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side to stay alive in the competition. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum while facing the Tuskers.

In a 18-overs per side contest, Puneri Bappa bowled decently and restricted the Titans to 131/8. In reply, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals but a fantastic cameo from Advay Shidhaye (27* off 13 balls) in the end helped them get across the line with three wickets in hand with a ball to spare.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Match Details

Match: Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa, Qualifier 2, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 28, 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium looks to be a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark. The spinners can play the part of avoiding damage during the middle overs.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Wednesday in Pune, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s. One can only hope that the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Probable XIs

Kolhapur Tuskers

Probable XI

Kedar Jadhav (c & wk), Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Sahil Autade, Nihal Tusamad, Akshay Darekar, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Shreyash Chavan, Atman Pore, Manoj Yadav, Siddharth Mhatre

Puneri Bappa

Probable XI

Rohan Damle (c), Pawan Shah, Shubham Taiswal, Yash Kshirsagar, Suraj Shinde (wk), Shripad Nimbalkar, Vaibhav Chougalle, Piyush Salvi, Sachin Bhosale, Advay Shidhaye, Aditya Daware

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Match Prediction

The Tuskers missed out on a chance to qualify directly for the final after losing to the Jets in the first qualifier. They will have to fire in unison against Puneri Bappa, who are coming off a win over the Titans in the Eliminator.

Kolhapur Tuskers looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Kolhapur Tuskers to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

