Maharashtra Premier League, Match 11, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The 11th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings take on the Kolhapur Tuskers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings are really struggling in the competition as they have played three games so far and are yet to win a single game. They suffered a loss against the Ratnagiri Jets in their previous game.

Bowling first, the Kings picked up five wickets in total and restricted the Jets to 173/5. In reply, Onkar Khatpe scored 60 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short of the target by 17 runs. They will have to be at their absolute best on Thursday (June 22) to grab their first win of the tournament.

Kolhapur Tuskers, on the other hand, have won two games out of three and have four points to their name. They faced the Solapur Royals in their last game and beat them convincingly to grab their second win.

After being asked to bat first, Kedar Jadhav (85) and Ankit Bawne (63) led the charge with the bat which helped them finish their innings on 186/5. Manoj Yadav starred with the ball as he picked up three wickets to help the Tuskers win the game by 26 runs. They will look to repeat the same performance against the Kings.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Details:

Match: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers, Match 11, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 22, 2023, Thursday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Thursday.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to range between 24 and 34 degrees on Thursday.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers Probable XIs

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Probable XI

Murtaza Trunkwala, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Om Bhosale, Onkar Khatpe, Abhishek Pawar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Ranjeet Nikam, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (c), Hitesh Walunj, Rameshwar Daud, Swaraj Chavan

Kolhapur Tuskers

Probable XI

Kedar Jadhav (c & wk), Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Siddharth Mhatre, Sahil Autade, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Akshay Darekar, Manoj Yadav, Shreyash Chavan, Atman Pore, Nihal Tusamad

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Prediction

The Kings are yet to win a single game in the competition and will be hoping to bring out their A-game on Thursday to grab the first points. The Tuskers are coming off a solid win in their previous game and will be high in confidence.

Kolhapur Tuskers have an experienced unit and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Kolhapur Tuskers to win this encounter of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

