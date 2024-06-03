Maharashtra Premier League T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers, Match 1

A total of six teams from as many different cities of Maharashtra will feature in the tournament. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will be the venue for all 34 matches including the playoffs.

On Sunday, June 2, Ratnagiri Jets and Kolhapur Tuskers met in the first match of the Maharastra Premier League T20 2024.

Ratnagiri Jets secured a 54-run victory over Kolhapur Tuskers in the opening game. They are now ranked at the top of the points table with a positive NRR (Net Run Rate) of +2.700. Jets will face Raigad Royals in their next game on Tuesday (June 4),

On the other hand, the Kedar Jadhav-led Kolhapur Tuskers are currently sitting at the bottom of the table. They will be hoping to make a strong comeback in their upcoming game against Puneri Bappa and earn two points in their account.

Maharastra Premier League T20 2024 Points Table updated after Day 1:

Maharastra Premier League T20 2024 Points Table Rank Teams Played Wins Losses NR Points NRR 1 Ratnagiri Jets 1 1 0 0 0 2.700 2 Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Eagle Nashik Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Puneri Bappa 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Raigad Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Kolhapur Tuskers 1 0 1 0 0 -2.700

Ratnagiri Jets hammer Kolhapur Tuskers in the season opener

Ratnagiri Jets were asked to bat first as Kolhapur Tuskers won the toss and elected to bowl.

Dhiraj Phatangare opened the innings for the Jets and scored a crucial 42-run knock from 26 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes. He was backed by Preetam Patil’s quick-fire knock of 31 runs off 15 balls and skipper Azim Kazi’s 38-ball 46-run innings. Wicket-keeper batter Nikhil Naik also provided valuable support in the lower order, scoring 25 runs off just 10 balls and setting a target of 172 runs.

Nihal Tusamad, Manoj Yadav, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, and Yash Khaladkar picked up a wicket each for Kolhapur Tuskers.

In reply, Tuskers lost four wickets, including their skipper Kedar Jadhav, inside the powerplay. Ankit Porwal provided stability in the middle order, scoring 33 runs in 29 deliveries along with Yogesh Dongre, who scored 24 runs off 19 balls. However, wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and eventually, Tuskers were bowled out for 118.

Satyajit Bachhav was the wrecker-in-chief of Ratnagiri’s bowling attack, taking three wickets for 23 runs. Nikit Dhumal and Pradeep Dhade secured two wickets each while Divyang Hinganekar, Kunal Thorat, and Vijay Pawle took one wicket apiece.

A complete all-round effort from Ratnagiri Jets helped them grab a 54-run win over Kolhapur Tuskers.

