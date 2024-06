Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2024: Full schedule, squads and match timings

Sri Lanka Cricket is hosting its premier 50-over domestic competition named Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2024 that got underway on Monday, June 10. A total of 17 different venues will host the competition.

A total of 18 teams are playing the tournament, with nine teams divided into two groups each. Group A consists of nine teams namely Ace Capital Cricket Club, Bloomfield Cricket, Nondescripts, Ragama Cricket Club, Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Tamil Union, Panadura, Negombo, and Sinhalese.

The other nine teams are in Group B, namely Colombo Cricket Club, Moors Sports Club, Colts Cricket Club, Badureliya, Police Sports Club, Kandy Customs Cricket, Nugegoda, Kurunegala, and Burgher Recreation Club.

More than 250 cricketers will take part in the competition. This campaign is an ideal platform for all the domestic players to give their best and make it to the national team in the near future.

Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

June 10, Monday

Match 1: Negombo Cricket Club vs Ace Capital Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 2: Bloomfield vs Panadura, 9:45 AM

Match 3: Chilaw Marians Cricket Club vs Ragama Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 4: Budureliya vs Kurunegala, 9:45 AM

Match 5: Burgher Recreation Club vs Colombo Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 6: Moors Sports Club vs Kandy Customs Cricket Club

Match 7: Police SC vs Nugegoda SWC, 9:45 AM

June 11, Tuesday

Match 8: Nondescripts vs Tamil Union, 9:45 AM

June 13, Thursday

Match 9: Sinhalese Sports Club vs Ace Capital Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 10: Tamil Union vs Negombo, 9:45 AM

Match 11: Bloomfield vs Ragama CC, 9:45 AM

Match 12: Kurunegala vs Colts CC, 9:45 AM

Match 13: Badureliya Sports Club vs Kandy Customs Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 14: Colombo Cricket Club vs Police Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 15: Moors vs Nugegoda SWC, 9:45 AM

June 14, Friday

Match 16: Chilaw Marians Cricket Club vs Nondescripts, 9:45 AM

June 16, Sunday

Match 17: Panadura Sports Club vs Sinhalese Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 18: Tamil Union vs Ace Capital Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 19: Negombo vs Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 20: Nondescripts vs Bloomfield, 9:45 AM

Match 21: Colts vs Burgher, 9:45 AM

Match 22: Kurunegala vs Kandy Customs Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 23: Badureliya vs Nugegoda, 9:45 AM

Match 24: Moors Sports Club vs Colombo Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

June 19, Wednesday

Match 25: Tamil Union vs Sinhalese Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 26: Ragama Cricket Club vs Panadura Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 27: Chilaw Marians Cricket Club vs Ace Capital Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 28: Bloomfield vs Negombo, 9:45 AM

Match 29: Kandy vs Colts Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 30: Burgher vs Police Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 31: Badureliya Sports Club vs Colombo Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

June 20, Thursday

Match 32: Nugegoda vs Kurunegala, 9:45 AM

June 22, Saturday

Match 33: Singhalese vs Ragama, 9:45 AM

Match 34: Tamil Union vs Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 35: Bloomfield vs Ace Capital, 9:45 AM

Match 36: Police Sports Club vs Colts Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 37: Nugegoda vs Kandy Customs, 9:45 AM

Match 38: Moors Sports Club vs Burgher Recreation Club, 9:45 AM

Match 39: Kurunegala vs Colombo Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

July 26, Friday

Match 40: Kandy Customs vs Colombo Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

July 27, Saturday

Match 41: Sinhalese vs Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 42: Ragama vs Nondescripts, 9:45 AM

Match 43: Bloomfield vs Tamil Union, 9:45 AM

Match 44: Panadura vs Negombo, 9:45 AM

Match 45: Colts Cricket Club vs Nugegoda Sports, 9:45 AM

Match 46: Police Sports Club vs Moors Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 47: Burgher vs Badureliya Sports Club, 9:45 AM

July 30, Tuesday

Match 48: Nondescripts vs Sinhalese, 9:45 AM

Match 49: Bloomfield vs Chilaw Marians, 9:45 AM

Match 50: Ace Capital vs Panadura, 9:45 AM

Match 51: Colts Cricket Club vs Moors Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 52: Colombo Cricket Club vs Nugegoda, 9:45 AM

Match 53: Police Sports Club vs Badureliya Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 54: Burgher vs Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

August 2, Friday

Match 55: Sinhalese Sports Club vs Bloomfield Cricket, 9:45 AM

Match 56: Negombo Cricket Club vs Nondescripts, 9:45 AM

Match 57: Ragama vs Ace Capital Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 58: Panadura vs Tamil Union, 9:45 AM

Match 59: Colombo Cricket Club vs Colts Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 60: Badureliya Sports Club vs Moors Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 61: Kurunegala vs Police Sports Club, 9:45 AM

Match 62: Kandy vs Burgher Recreation Club, 9:45 AM

August 5, Monday

Match 63: Sinhalese vs Negombo, 9:45 AM

Match 64: Ace Capital vs Nondescripts, 9:45 AM

Match 65: Chilaw Marians vs Panadura, 9:45 AM

Match 66: Tamil Union vs Ragama Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

Match 67: Colts Cricket Club vs Badureliya, 9:45 AM

Match 68: Moors Sports Club vs Kurunegala, 9:45 AM

Match 69: Burgher vs Nugegoda, 9:45 AM

Match 70: Police Sports Club vs Kandy Customs Cricket Club, 9:45 AM

August 8, Thursday

Semi Final 1, 9:45 AM

Semi Final 2, 9:45 AM

August 11, Sunday

Final, 9:45 AM

Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

There is no announcement of live streaming and live telecast for Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament, 2024.

Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Colts Cricket Club

Hiruna Gallage, Ravindu Rasantha, Sanoj Darshika, Yashodha Lanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheran Fonseka (wk), Akila Dananjaya (c), Harshana Wickramasinghe, Udith Madushan

Panadura Sports Club

Gimandu Malkan, Oshada Fernando, Ramesh Nimantha, Mohamed Imthiyas Slasa, Nimesh Vimukthi, Prabath Asanka, Vishen Halambage, Yashan Avishka, Hirun Kapurubandara (Wk), Kanchana de Livera (Wk), Lahiru Dawatage (Wk), Asela Sampath, Janath Fernando, Vishwa Lahiru

Chilaw Marians Cricket Club

Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Amantha Perera, Amoda Widanapathirana, Ayon Fernando, Chathumal Nimesh, Kavindu Nirmana, Lasith Lakshan, Supun Waduge, Amitha Pereira, Irushka Thimira, Kosala Ravindu, Rajinda Punchihewa, Chamod Sandaru, Dilshan Sanjeewa, Heshan Hettiarchchi, Romesh Krishantha

Ragama Cricket Club

Chamath Gomez, Dineth Thimodya, Dulaj Bandara, Janith Liyanage, Lahiru Thirimanne, Ranmith Jayasena, Santhush Gunathilake, Yohan Liyanage, Dellon Peiris, Pulina Tharanga, Gaviru Senhas, Saminda Fernando (c) & (Wk), Ashan Fernando, Avishka Tharindu, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Kalhara Senarathne, Koshan Danuska, Nipun Malinga, Ravindu Sembukutty, Ravishka Wijesiri, Sanjaya Chathuranga, Sanjula Bandara, Shashika Dulshan

Badureliya Sports Club

Amartya Kaul, Kovindu Wickramasinghe, Sadeep Kavishka, Yesith Rupasinghe, Alankara Asanka Silva, Darshika Perera, Ovin Bopage, Rasanjana Silva, Ashen Chanula (Wk), Dunith Jayatunga (Wk), Ranesh Silva (Wk), Senura Deshapriya, Nilaksha Kasun, Nirmala Rathnayake, Ruchira Koshitha, Sanjeew Coomaraswamy, Sasanka Nirmal, Shean Wijesinghe, Yuthika Dilruk

Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club

Asantha Basnayake, Tharinda Wijesinghe, Chathura Randunu, Gayana Weerasinghe, Sanjeewan Priyadharshana, Dilhara Polgampola, Dulaj Ranatunga, Gajitha Kotuwegoda (Wk), Kamesh Nirmal, Rajitha Ratnayake (Wk), Rashmika Madushanka, Sasindu Nanayakkara (Wk), Aravinda Premaratne, Hasith Perera, Kasun Ekanayake, Kavika Dilshan, Neranjana Wanniarachchi, Tharindu Kaushal, Vikum Sanjaya

Moors Sports Club

Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ravishan De Silva, Vishara Fernando, Dinuka Dilshan, Omesh Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Sohan de Livera, Garuka Sanketh, Janishka Perera, Malsha Tharupathi, Milan Rathnayake, Praveen Jayawickrama, Rohan Sanjaya, Thilan Prashan, Thilanga Udeshana

Burgher Recreation Club

Akeel Inham, Dilshan de Soysa, Dulaj Ashen, Linal Subasinghe, Sachin Dalpethado, Savin Gunasekara, Dushan Hemantha, Movin Subasingha, Murvin Abinash, Ravija Sandaruwan, Risira Weerasuriya, Arul Pragasam, Chaminda Bandara, Keshan Wijerathne, Mohamed Shiraz

Negombo Cricket Club

Dilshan Munaweera, Himasha Liyanage, Madawa Warnapura, Maleesha Silva, Sajitha Vithanage, Sheshan Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, Keshan Wanniarachchi, Umesh Lakshan, Chanura Fernando, Kavindu Ranasinghe, Nishan Peiris, Pasindu Ushettige, Ramesh Lakmal

Sinhalese Sports Club

Avishka Fernando ( c ), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Shevon Daniel, Krishan Sanjula (Wk), Gishan Balasooriya, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Nisala Tharaka, Pramod Madushan, Ranuda Somarathne

Tamil Union Cricket Club

Isivara Dissanayaka, Kavindu Dilhara, Mohammed Shamaaz, Thevindu Senaratne, Hasindu Wickramarchchi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sineth Jayawardena, Sandun Weerakkody, Sithara Hapuhinna (Wk), Tharindu Harshana (Wk), Amshi de Silva, Asanka Manoj, Ayana Siriwardhana, Dulaj Samuditha, Miranga Wickramage, Tharindu Ratnayake ( c ), Theesan Vithushan

Nondescripts Cricket Club

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara, Sahan Arachchige, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Chamika Karunaratne, Vinuka Ranjuna Rubasinghe, Lahiru Udara, Niroshan Dickwella (c) & (Wk), Ashian Daniel, Chamika Gunasekara, Kavin Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya, Nipun Ransika, Raveen Sayer

Police Sports Club

Ashen Bandara, Chamara Silva, Chathuranga Jayathilake, Heshan Dhanushka, Rashmika Hirushan, Charuka Wijelath, Damith Kappagoda, Dhanuja Induwara, Nadeera Balasooriya, Kusal Perera (c) & (Wk), Vishad Randika (Wk), Dilum Sudeera, Himesh Ramanayake, Ishara Perera, Nalin Priyadarshana, Nuwan Pradeep, Supun Madushanka

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Angelo Perera, Dilan Jayalath, Inshaka Siriwardena, Pulindu Perera, Rahul Gunasekara, Dilana Damsara, Pasindu Pathum, Supun Kavinda, Tillakaratne Sampath ( c ), Akram Muthalib (Wk), Devind Pathmanathan, Dilshan Abeysinghe, Kevin Perera, Ruvin Seneviratne, Ruvishan Perera

Kandy Customs Cricket Club

Kalana Wijesiri, Nalaka Tenuwara, Salindu Pathirana, Sasith Manuranga, Thevindu Dickwella, Muditha Disanayaka, Senash Fernando, Lahiru Attanayake, Nadun Dilshan, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Sahan Kosala, Akila Dilshan, Asjath Ahamed Khan, Kaumal Nanayakkara, Kaveesha Induwara, Pradeep de Silva, Tharaka Gunawardena, Usman Ishak, Yohan Maddege ( c )

