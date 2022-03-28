MAL vs PNG prediction: Who will win the 2nd T20I?

Malaysia will square off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the second game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022 on March 29. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this contest.

Malaysia will be playing their first game of the series. Since they haven’t had any game time of late, it will be interesting to see how they go about their business.

The Malaysian side will be led by Ahmad Faiz. The right-handed batter has experience of playing 22 T20I matches and will be looking to lead the side by example in the ongoing Nepal T20I Tri-Series.

The likes of Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, and Muhammad Amir are the other players to look forward to in the Malaysian side. It provides them with a great opportunity to showcase their skills at the top level and they will look to grab it with both hands.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, played their first game of the series against Nepal on Monday. After electing to bowl first, their bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Nepalese side posted 183 on the board. The wickets were spread among the bowlers with Alei Nao, Chad Soper and Charles Amini finishing with two.

While chasing, PNG failed to build big partnerships as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Norman Vanua scored a quickfire fifty (52 off 29 balls) but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 15 runs.

Will Malaysia (MAL) beat Papua New Guinea (PNG)?

Virandeep Singh (Image Courtesy: The Star)

Malaysia lack experience at the highest level. The ongoing Nepal Tri-Nation T20 Series will help their players get the exposure that they have been lacking in recent years.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, have gained a lot of experience in the last 12 months, which will come in handy while competing in this series.

Papua New Guinea came close to beating Nepal in the opening game of the series and will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming match. PNG start as favorites and are expected to beat Malaysia on Tuesday.

Prediction: Papua New Guinea (PNG) to win this game.

