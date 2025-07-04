Malawi T20I Quad Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The highly anticipated Quadrangular Series hosted by the Malawi Cricket Union (MCI) is scheduled to start on Saturday, July 5, and conclude on Sunday, July 13. Over the span of the tournament, 14 matches are scheduled to take place at the TCA Oval, Blantyre, Malawi Stadium.

The tournament features four nations: the hosts Malawi, Bahrain, Tanzania, and Germany. It will be played in a double round-robin format, with each side facing off twice and playing a total of six games before the top two qualify for the Finals, which will be held on July 13.

This tournament holds significant value, especially for Malawi and Tanzania, as part of their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2026. It also offers an opportunity for all participating nations to fine-tune their squads and gain crucial T20I experience against international opposition.

Bahrain played their last T20I game against Hong Kong at the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 and emerged victorious by eight wickets. Imran Anwar starred with an unbeaten 61 runs and three key wickets, earning the Player of the Match award.

Tanzania, meanwhile, recorded an impressive 91-run victory over Singapore in the CWC Challenge League Group B earlier this year. Malawi, although competitive, narrowly lost their recent five-match series against Rwanda, 2-3.

Germany come into the tournament with momentum, having defeated Croatia and finishing third in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B. With Bahrain previously defeating both Germany and Tanzania in recent encounters, they begin as early favorites.

However, with evenly matched squads and rising talent on display, the 2025 Quadrangular Series promises closely fought contests, strategic brilliance and high-quality cricket action.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Malawi T20I Quad Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Saturday, July 5

Match 1 - Germany vs Malawi, 1:00 PM

Match 2 - Tanzania vs Bahrain, 5:15 PM

Sunday, July 6

Match 3 - Bahrain vs Germany, 1:00 PM

Match 4 - Malawi vs Tanzania, 5:15 PM

Monday, July 7

Match 5 - Germany vs Tanzania, 1:00 PM

Match 6 - Bahrain vs Malawi, 5:15 PM

Wednesday, July 9

Match 7 - Tanzania vs Malawi, 1:00 PM

Match 8 - Germany vs Bahrain, 5:15 PM

Thursday, July 10

Match 9 - Bahrain vs Tanzania, 1:00 PM

Match 10 - Malawi vs Germany, 5:15 PM

Saturday, July 12

Match 11 - Malawi vs Bahrain, 1:00 PM

Match 12 - Tanzania vs Germany, 5:15 PM

Sunday, July 13

3rd place off - TBC vs TBC, 1:00 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 5:15 PM

Malawi T20I Quad Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Malawi T20I Quad Series 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

Malawi T20I Quad Series 2025: Full Squads

Tanzania

Ajith Augastin, Dhrumit Mehta, Mukesh Maker, Kassim Nassoro, Salum Jumbe, Shaikh Basha, Simba Mbaki, Acrey Hugo, Ally Hafidhi, Ally Kimote, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania, Raymond Francis

Bahrain

Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Muhammed Basil, Sohail Ahmed, Abdullah Mohd Yousuf, Asif Ali, Imran Anwar, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Prashant Kurup, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Imran Khan, Rizwan Butt, Shashank Shukla

Germany

Abdul Shakoor, Harmanjot Singh, Hassan Khan, Musaddiq Ahmed, Abdul Basir, Jatinder Vashisht, Shahid Afridi, Kyle Klesse, Sachin Mandy, Adil Khan, Fayaz Khan, Ghulam Ahmadi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Sajid Liaqat

Malawi

Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Kennedy Nltunduwatha, Aaftab Limdawala, Chisomo Tchale, Mohammad Kazim Somani, Sami Sohail, Chisomo Chete, Saleem Nihute, Blessings Pondani, Bright Balala, Chisomo Malaya, Daniel Jakiel, Suhail Vayani

