Malaysia T10 Bash 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Malaysia T10 Bash 2024 is a domestic T10 tournament organized by the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA). The three-day event will start on Friday, June 7, and will conclude on Sunday, June 9.

A total of eight teams divided into two groups will participate in the tournament. Each team will face the other three teams in their group once. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners will face off in the final.

A total of 15 matches are scheduled to take place in this edition of the Malaysia T10 Bash at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor.

Trending

The eight teams that are a part of the Malaysia T10 Bash 2024 are:

Group A - ATM, JB Panters, JB Stars, and Sky Home Riders

Group B - Combined Cricket Club, JB Kings, Johor XI, and Solid Lankans

UKM-KPT won the last edition of the Malaysian T10 Bash in 2023. They had defeated Northern Strikers in the final by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 113 runs in 9.5 overs. Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor remained unbeaten on 71 runs off 31 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Malaysia T10 Bash 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, June 7

Match 1 - JB Panters vs Sky Home Riders, 06:15 AM

Match 2 - Combined Cricket Club vs JB Kings, 08:15 AM

Match 3 - JB Stars vs ATM, 10:15 AM

Match 4 - Solid Lankans vs Johor XI, 12:15 PM

Match 5 - JB Panters vs JB Stars, 02:15 PM

Saturday, June 8

Match 6 - Combined Cricket Club vs Solid Lankans, 06:15 AM

Match 7 - Sky Home Riders vs ATM, 08:15 AM

Match 8 - JB Kings vs Johor XI, 10:15 AM

Match 9 - ATM vs JB Panters, 12:15 PM

Match 10 - Solid Lankans vs JB Kings, 02:15 PM

Sunday, June 9

Match 11 - Sky Home Riders vs JB Stars, 06:15 AM

Match 12 - Johor XI vs Combined Cricket Club, 08:15 AM

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:15 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 02:15 PM

Malaysia T10 Bash 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Malaysia T10 Bash 2024: Full Squads

JB Panters

Aqib Javed, Hasnain Ahmed, Imad Khan, Syed Hamza Mehmood, Arif Ullah, Arslan Shabir, Mohsan Idrees, Moses Samraj Sundar, Naveed Ahmad, Shahbaz Ali, Sheraz Farrukh, Itizaz Hussain (Wk), Ziyad Hussain (Wk), Majeed Khan, Md Nahid Akhter, Muhammad Arslan

Sky Home Riders

Basit Abdul, Laline Ghosh, Mohammad Nadim, Nuruzzaman, Warish Raja, Eashin Matubbor, Mohammad Afzal Hosen, Mohammad Shuvo Ahammed, Sk Masud, Rubel Rana (Wk), Sagar Ahammed (Wk), Kazii Arif, Md Al Amin, Md Faruk, Naveed Baig, Oli Ullah

JB Stars

Ajab Khan, Hassan Masood, Jabran Nawaz, Muhammad Faisal, Adnan Nawaz, Amir Khan, Faisal Younas, Farooq Ahmad, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Umair, Rajkumar Rajendran, Aslam Khan (Wk), Irfan Saifi, Muhammad Qaisar, Rahim Khan Malik

ATM

Anwar Arudin, Md Razman Zabri, Mohd Ridzuan Uti, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Khairul Iman, Norwira Zazmie, Zaidan Taha, Abdul Fatah Ibrahim, Ahmad Asby, Mohammad Ishak, Hairil Anuar (Wk), Abdul Mohammad Shukri, Abdul Rashid, Mohd Qayyum Khan, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Ezat

Combined Cricket Club

Gohar Bukhari, Muhammad Akhwaid, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Irfan, Naeem Khalid Khan, Zeeshan Ahmad, Hunain Hamza, Pervaiz Masih, Waqar Haider, Zeshan Khan, Asad Ali (wk), Jamshaid Akhtar, Muhammad Adnan, Muzaffar Malik, Zubair Ahmed

JB Kings

Komal Singh, Sami Ullah Khan, Adnan Wali, Amjad Aman, Farooq, Humayun, Khizar Khan, Muhammad Sufyan, Said Warid, Muhammad Haneef (Wk), Azahar Ali, Muhammad Hanif, Najib Ullah, Shakil Ahmad, Wazir Khan

Solid Lankans

Ashen Wagachchi, Prasad Thilakarathne, Ravinath Subasinghe, Sahan Abeynayaka, Dileepa Pathirana, Isuru Samarakoon, Mahesh Kavinda, Merril Antoney, Earwin Kodikara (wk), Lahiru Kaluthanthri (wk), Thirumalai Jayanath (wk), Dilan Warnakulasooriya, Divanka Peiris, Pradeep Senanayake, Rusiru Koralage

Johor XI

Ammar Uzair Fakri, Hidayat, Muhammad Nasrullah Ezry, Mohamad Sharom, Muhammad Afif Harith, Muhammad Gulraiz, Shamsul Ikmal, Syazani Bin Ramli, Mohammad Saiful Hawari (wk), Nur Arif Jumat (wk), Muhammad Jailani, Syahir Bin Ramli, Zulamry Bin Mohdin

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback