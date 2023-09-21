Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2023, Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea, Match 3: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 21, Thursday, at 8:00 AM IST, the third match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup will begin, featuring Papua New Guinea against Hong Kong at Kuala Lumpur.

In their opening game on September 19, Hong Kong opted to bowl first against Malaysia but struggled to capitalize on their decision. The Malaysian batters scored a whopping 181 in the first innings. The Hong Kong batters were disappointing, as they were bowled out for just 79 runs.

Hong Kong's only notable performance came from Muhammad Ghazanfar, who took three wickets at an economy of 5.5. Thus, Malaysia decisively won the one-sided contest.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea won their last match by 45 runs through the DLS method. Malaysia batted first and posted a decent 152-run target. Rain interruption led to a revised target for Papua New Guinea, who came out strong during the chase.

The openers struck a terrific partnership, amassing 108 runs and ensuring their team a solid victory. This match was essentially marked by the impact of weather and strong batting from Papua New Guinea.

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea, Match 3

Date & Time: September 21, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea Pitch Report

The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has a flat pitch, making it favorable for batters due to its even bounce and good pace. The dry climate in Kuala Lumpur can lead to pitch deterioration, providing spinners with opportunities as the match progresses. This combination of conditions results in an attractive venue for both batters and spin bowlers alike.

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea Weather Forecast

On Thursday, expect thundershowers with a temperature of 86°F (approximately 30°C). The weather forecast indicates an 80 percent chance of precipitation, high humidity at 79 percent, and a gentle breeze of 6 mph.

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong Team News

No major injury concerns

Hong Kong Probable Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Nasrulla Rana, Hamed Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Shiv Mathur (wk), Akbar Khan.

Papua New Guinea Team News

No major injury concerns

Papua New Guinea Probable Playing XI

Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Riley Hekure, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea, Norman Vanua.

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction

Both the teams so far have played only one game in the tournament. From what we see of the recent performances, Papua New Guinea are the clear favourites in the upcoming game. Hong Kong will definitely have to look after their wobbly batting skills from the last game to ensure a good performance in this game.

Prediction: Papua New Guinea is to win the game.

Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode