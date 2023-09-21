Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea match (Updated) ft. Tony Ura & Alei Nao

Hong Kong faced Papua New Guinea in the third match of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 on Thursday, September 21, at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bowl. PNG lost their first wicket in the very first over, but Assad Vala didn’t let the scoring rate slow down. He added 47 runs for the second wicket, along with wicketkeeper-batter Kiplin Doriga.

Lega Siaka was another batter who had a decent outing in this game, and he made 28 runs off 22 deliveries. Assad scored 45 runs off 35 deliveries and helped PNG reach a total of 163 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Each of the bowlers for Hong Kong, apart from Mohammad Waheed, picked at least one wicket. Ehsan Khan was the most economical bowler, with one wicket for 18 runs in four overs.

Hong Kong had a similar start and lost their first wicket in the second over. They lost the second wicket with a score of 49 runs in the 8th over. Babar Hayat was the standout performer for Hong Kong.

Hayat scored 62 runs off 49 deliveries but didn’t get any support from the other end. No batter from Hong Kong managed to score more than 25 runs apart from Hayat.

Nosaina Pokana, John Kariko, and Charles Amini picked two wickets each for PNG. Amini had the best spell among these three, as he gave away just 13 runs in four overs.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 Most Runs List

Babar Hayat played the role of the lone warrior for Hong Kong. He scored 62 runs off 49 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes. He is the leading run scorer in the series, with 84 runs in two games.

Assad Vala is the leading run-scorer for PNG. He scored 45 runs off 35 deliveries in this game and guided PNG to a total of 163 runs. Assad has made 83 runs in two games so far at a strike rate of 140.67.

Tony Ura was dismissed for a single run in this match. He has made a total of 63 runs in this series at a strike rate of 180.

Malaysia T20I Tri-Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Mohammad Ghazanfar is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series. He has taken four wickets at an average of 13.75, an economy of 6.87, and a strike rate of 12.

Alei Nao is another bowler who has taken four wickets in the series. He has an average of 14.5, an economy of 8.28, and a strike rate of 10.5.

Ehsan Khan has picked up three wickets in two games in the series at an average of 16.66, an economy of 6.25, and a strike rate of 16. He picked up one wicket in this match in four overs for 18 runs.