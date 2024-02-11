Malaysia U19 vs Hong Kong U19 One Day Series 2024: Full schedule, squads and match timings

Malaysia will host Hong Kong in a three-match under-19 one-day series, starting on February 12, Monday. Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor will host all three games of the series.

After the series, the two sides will compete in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Qualifier between February 23 to March 6, 2024, in Thailand.

In the qualifying tournament, Group A will comprise of Bahrain, Thailand, Kuwait, and Malaysia while Group B features Hong Kong, Oman, Bhutan, and Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the three-match series, Cricket Hong Kong Pathways coach Mark Farmer stated:

“We are looking to kick start our 2024 campaign in Malaysia and Thailand. The Bilateral Series between Malaysia U19 will be a great opportunity for the boys to sharpen themselves before the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Qualifier.”

Cricket Hong Kong chairperson, Burji Shroff also had his say:

“Our youngsters are eager to show their potential to the world. We are so excited for many upcoming youngsters representing Hong Kong, China and I wish the team the very best of luck for the upcoming tournament.”

Muhammad Aalif will lead the Malaysian U19 side while Aarez Dar will be the skipper of the Hong Kong U19 team.

This series will act as an ideal platform for cricketers from both sides to make it big ahead of the U19 World Cup Qualifier in Thailand.

Malaysia U19 vs Hong Kong U19 One Day Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings in IST)

February 12, Monday

Match 1 - Malaysia U19 vs Hong Kong U19, 8am

February 14, Wednesday

Match 2 - Malaysia U19 vs Hong Kong U19, 8am

February 16, Friday

Match 3 - Malaysia U19 vs Hong Kong U19, 8am

Malaysia U19 vs Hong Kong U19 One Day Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official announcement about the live streaming and live telecast of the three-match series between Malaysia U19 and Hong Kong U19.

Malaysia U19 vs Hong Kong U19 One Day Series 2024: Full Squads

Malaysia U19

Ahmad Syahmi Rozi, Deaaz Patro, Faliq Tarmimi, Haziq Haiqal Idris, Hazrul Ezani Shyahbani, Mohamad Fathul Fatri, Muhammad Aalif (c), Muhammad Akram Malek, Muhammad Fairuz Zaire, Muhammad Muqri Jafri, Amzar Iqbal Mad Alwi (wk), Hairil Harisan (wk), Ahmad Adam Safwan, Ammar Haizad, Amsyar Faris Faezal, Areean Zaharin, Hadiff Irwan, Qaleef Khalid.

Hong Kong U19

Abhimanyu Ganesan, Mohammad Sufyan, Shiv Mathur, Aarez Dar (c), Arya Panjwani, Daniel Mapp, Harry Hodgson, Khrish Butani, Paarth Srivastava, Taran Laungani (wk), Will Walsh, Matthew Clayton, Rishan Shah, Shayan Puri.

